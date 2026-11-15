Below is a presentation from Madison Zaid at the Veteran’s Day Service at the Dwight VFW on Wednesday, Novemebr 11:

Today, we have the privilege of honoring not only those who have served our country, but also the stories, experiences, and memories they carry with them.

As part of this year’s Veterans Day tribute, we had the opportunity to ask veterans in our local assisted living home Heritage Woods a few questions about what serving our country meant to them. We invited them to share their thoughts in their own words, however short or long they wished.

Their answers remind us that service doesn’t always need a long explanation. Sometimes, a few simple words say more than we realize.

Dennis Webster, who served in the National Guard, described what serving his country meant to him in two words: “Defending it.”

When asked what his military service taught him, his answer was just as simple: “Pride.” And when asked what Veterans Day meant to him, he reminded us of the importance of our hi

story and our memories. That is something worth remembering. The stories of those who served are part of our nation’s history, and it is our responsibility to make sure they are not forgotten.

Leslie Maierhofer, who served in the Navy, shared that serving his country made him proud. He spoke about the discipline that military service taught him, as well as the importance of following orders.

When asked what younger generations should understand about being a veteran, he pointed to something important: sacrifice.

But he also offered a reminder of the opportunities that service can bring. His advice to today’s generation was to get away from home, travel, and experience the world – even sharing that his service gave him the opportunity to see interesting places like the South Pole.

Two veterans. Two different branches of service. Two different experiences. Yet both shared something in common: pride in having served.

Their answers may have been brief, but the meaning behind them is anything but small.

To Dennis and Leslie, and to every veteran whose story we may never fully hear, thank you.

Thank you for your service, your sacrifices, your dedication, and for the part you played in preserving the freedoms we enjoy today.

And to the younger generations: take the time to listen when a veteran shares their story. Ask questions. Remember their names. Remember their experiences. Because one day, these stories will be history, and it is up to us to keep them alive.

Today, we honor you. Today, we remember. And today, we thank you.

Happy Veterans Day.