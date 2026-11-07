Vermillion Valley Show in Dwight Saturday November 7th

Vermillion Valley Show Chorus will present LET’S SING AGAIN on Saturday November 7th at 2pm at the Dwight High School Auditorium. Tickets are available from any chorus member or call Gina Maede 815-822-5999. The Chorus will perform a variety of music, from A MILLION DREAMS, from The Greatest Showman, to the lovely ballad A BANDSTAND IN CENTRAL PARK, as well as Gospel and Patriotic selections.

Appearing on the show will be a group from the music department of Dwight High School, under the direction of Mr. Jakobe Rabor, as well as singers from Pontiac Township High School. Pontiac music director is Mr. Joseph Durbin. The chorus is delighted to have these young people perform on the show.

Quartets appearing will be the entertaining ladies of MAIN STREET USA and FOUR TO GO, and the men’s quartet HAPPY HOUR.

The ladies of all ages who perform with Vermillion Valley Chorus come from all walks of life and are always pleased to welcome anyone who likes to sing to join for an evening of music and fun. Rehearsals are held every Thursday night at 7pm at Futures Unlimited in Pontiac. Call Gina (815 822 5999) if you would like more information.