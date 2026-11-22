Thanksgiving meal price to see first increase since 2022



By KAITLYN KLEPEC

FarmWeek

Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than the previous four years because of higher fuel and production costs. But it remains below the 2022 record.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 41st annual Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey found a classic feast for 10 is $58.63 or $5.86 per person, up more than 6% from 2025. Still, the 2026 cost remains 8.5% lower than the record-high year in 2022.

In Illinois, the classic meal was forecasted to average $56.89, with the Midwest cost achieving the second-most affordable status in the nation after the South at $54.33, and ahead of the West, at $58.74, and the Northeast at $61.57.

“We recognize that higher grocery prices continue to put pressure on Illinois families, especially during the holidays,” Illinois Farm Bureau President Philip Nelson said. “Farmers are feeling those financial pressures, too, as the costs of fuel, fertilizer, labor and other essential inputs remain high. But farmers don’t set the prices consumers pay at the grocery store, nor can they simply raise the prices they receive for their products to offset higher production costs.

“As we gather around the Thanksgiving table, we’re thankful for the dedication and hard work of Illinois farm families who continue to provide a safe, abundant food supply despite the economic challenges they face.”

Turkey held the 2026 slot for the largest increase of price with an average cost of $23.68 for a 16-pound frozen turkey, up 10% from last year.

However, Farm Bureau volunteers checked prices the first week of November, before most grocery stores began offering discounts and specials for turkeys. The average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys declined during the second week of November, according to recent USDA Ag Marketing Service data.







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AFBF credits increased production costs and a recovering turkey population among reasons for the price increase.

“The overall increase in our annual survey reflects the rising costs of getting food from the farm to your dinner table,” AFBF Deputy Chief Economist Faith Parum said.

The AFBF Thanksgiving dinner survey was first conducted in 1986. The informal survey provides a record of comparative holiday meal costs over the years. Farm Bureau’s classic survey menu has remained unchanged since 1986 to allow for consistent price comparisons.

The survey shopping list includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, all in quantities sufficient for 10 servings.

And while the overall costs saw an increase, a third of the ingredients surveyed declined in price, including the veggie tray, frozen pie crusts, frozen green peas and whipping cream.

Low wheat prices aided in bringing down the cost of some items that require flour, while the explanation for veggie tray items such as carrots and celery may be due to a rebound from past shortages caused by severe weather and disease, AFBF stated.

On the other hand, cranberries, dinner rolls and whole milk all increased in price, with cranberries up 8.8%, whole milk up 8.6% and dinner rolls up 7%.

AFBF credits cranberry and dinner roll increases to higher fuel and processing costs, respectively, impacting harvesting and transportation. As for the increase in whole milk, AFBF stated an increased demand in powdered protein has made a partial impact.

“High diesel prices and a shortage of farm labor have taken a toll on the farm level of the food supply chain. But looking at the big picture, America’s families are still fortunate to spend a smaller percentage of their disposable income on food than almost anywhere else in the world,” Parum said.

The Farm Bureau price survey also included an expanded menu of boneless ham, russet potatoes and frozen green beans. Adding those foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increases the overall cost by $23.09, to a total of $81.72.

The expanded meal was also most affordable in the South at $76.91, followed by the Midwest at $79.68, the West at $81.75, and the Northeast at $86.62.

“Food prices are a real concern for America’s families, including farm families, who pay the same grocery store prices and also face rising supply costs,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “With the struggling farm economy, action is needed to support the farmers who work every day to grow the food for America’s families. They need strong farm policy, which begins with the farm bill. We urge Congress to work together in a bipartisan manner and pass the farm bill and labor reform to ensure a full table for America’s families beyond Thanksgiving.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.