Public Voting Opens November 2–6 for National Crosley Custom Cruiser Contest

Students from Dwight Township High School have transformed the iconic Crosley Cruiser Record Player into a work of art; public invited to vote daily by region.(DTHS is in Region #2)

Dwight, IL. — Dwight Township High School is proud to participate in the nationwide Crosley Custom Cruiser Contest, where students from over 200 high schools across the U.S. have transformed the iconic Crosley Cruiser Record Player into original works of art. The Trojan Nation is invited to support our students by voting from November 2–6.

How to Vote (Nov. 2–6)

Visit: crosleyradio.com/cruiser-contest

Browse entries in five geographic regions (DTHS is in Region #2)

Vote once per day in each region

Share + encourage community support

Regional winners determined by public vote will move forward to the national judging round. Then, a panel from Crosley will evaluate creativity, craftsmanship, and thematic storytelling to select the Grand Prize Winner.

Prizes

Grand Prize: $2,500 for the school’s art program + up to 25 Cruiser Record Players for the participating students

2nd – 5th Place: $500 for the school’s art program

Social Standout Award: $500 for the school’s art program + up to 25 Cruiser Record Players for the participating students for the school chosen by Crosley with the best social media campaign around the project

The contest promotes hands-on creativity and supports the arts at a time when many school programs face limited funding. It also encourages students to see music not just as entertainment, but as something that brings people together.

“Getting vinyl into the hands of the next generation isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about giving students a tangible, tactile connection to music,” said Andrea Wellkamp, VP of Product Development and Merchandising at Crosley. “There’s something powerful about holding a record, placing the needle, and really listening. It teaches patience, care, and shared experience. These students aren’t just creating art, they’re becoming part of music culture in a real and meaningful way.”

“We wanted this contest to encourage communities to come together to lift up young artists,” said Keith Starr, President of Crosley. “When people vote, they’re not just choosing a design, they’re showing students that their creativity matters.”

About the Contest

Originally piloted in Kentucky in 2024, the Custom Cruiser Contest has expanded to a national initiative supporting art classrooms across the United States. Crosley sent participating schools a Cruiser Record Player on which they could draw, paint, or more to create a design the world has never seen before. The schools get to keep the record player along with donated vinyl. This year’s theme, “Crate Culture,” encourages students to explore how analog music inspires connection, immersive experiences, and celebrates the culture of independent record stores.

Each school submitted:

7 images of their customized Crosley Cruiser turntable

A short design statement explaining their inspiration

About Crosley Radio

With over 100 years of rich history, Crosley Radio is a leading name in the electronics industry, renowned for blending vintage aesthetics with modern audio technology. Recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of record players—most notably the iconic suitcase-style Cruiser Record Player—Crosley prides itself in trendsetting the physical music resurgence. Crosley products are driven by design and a commitment to creating cost-conscious electronics, so everyone can enjoy a deeper connection to the music they love.