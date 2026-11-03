Nov 2 8th Grade Boys vs Odell

The 8th grade Redbirds opened their season with a 41-15 victory of the Odell Rams. Leading in scoring was Nate Wilkey and Kade Jensen with 8 points each. Daris Brahimi had 6 points on 2 3-pointers. Jaxon Lee and Stone Skelton each had 4 points. Chase Wilkey, Braiden Bachand, Kimari Nelson-Smith, and Cooper Irvin each had 2 points. Caleb Funk had 1 point. The Redbirds next game is at Wilmington on November 3rd.

Oct. 28 7th/8th Girls

The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Bishop Mac 20-12 last night.

Tinley Bunting – 2 rebounds

Mia Hoffner – 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Luna Parker – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 9 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals

Willow Riber – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Evelyn Hansen – 1 point, 11 rebounds, 4 steals

Lucy Cotter – 2 rebounds, 2 steals

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Bishop Mac 30-22.

Izzy Pittenger – 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals

Aubrey Watts – 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Allie Hansen – 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Evelyn Hansen – 4 rebounds

Olivia Turner – 2 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Scarlett Miner – 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Oct. 26 5th/6th Girls

The fifth and sixth grade girls took on a tough Channahon team last night with both teams coming up just short. Stats from the games are below.

6th

-Score: 24-28

-Rebounds/Steals/Points

Bristol Jensen: 2, 4, 10

Oakligh Patten: 3, 0, 2

Charlotte Sassenger: 2, 0, 0

Josie Boudreau: 0, 0, 4

Isabella Ferrari: 1, 0, 2

Natalie Mallaney: 6, 0, 2

Kenzie Jones: 8, 0, 2

Sadie Burk: 0, 1, 0

Nicole Faulds: 2, 6, 2

5th

-Score: 2-6

Oct. 24 Girls Basketball

While at the Odell Tournament, the fifth-grade team took on tough Seneca, Flanagan, and Pontiac teams. Although they fell short in these games, the girls played extremely well as a team and showed tremendous improvement through the tournament! Stats from the games are below.

Seneca

-Score: 11-32

-Rebounds/Steals/Points

Kenzie Jones: 1, 1, 4

Iris Riber: 1, 0, 0

Issy Ferrari: 5, 0, 1

Brooklyn Folkers: 1, 0, 0

Addelyn Krug: 2, 0, 0

Josie Boudreau: 1, 0, 5

Emma Rodriguez: 1, 0, 0

Neveah Stanton: 1, 0, 0

Sadie Burk: 2, 2, 1

Flanagan

-Score: 14-21

-Rebounds/Steals/Points

Kenzie Jones: 0, 2, 0

Iris Riber: 5, 2, 2

Issy Ferrari: 3, 4, 1

Brooklyn Folkers: 1, 0, 0

Addelyn Krug: 3, 1, 0

Josie Boudreau: 10, 0, 4

Sadie Burk: 8, 4, 7

Cailey Watts: 1, 0, 0

Pontiac

-Score: 6-24

-Points *didn’t record other stats*

Sadie Burk: 2

Kenzie Jones: 2

Neveah Stanton: 2

While at the Odell Tournament, the sixth-grade team took home second place! They brought home victories against Seneca and Tri-Point, but fell short in the championship game against Limestone. These girls played extremely well, and the coaches couldn’t be prouder of them! *Bolded names could be used for morning announcements!*

Seneca (win)

-Score: 15-27

-Rebounds/Steals/Points

Natalie Mallaney: 8, 5, 6

Bristol Jensen: 4, 1, 5

Josie Boudreay: 0, 1, 0

Nicole Faulds: 7, 3, 6

Kenzie Jones: 1, 0, 2

Charlotte Sassenger: 2, 2, 6,

Oakligh Patten: 4, 1, 0

Tri-Point (win)

-Score: 45-11

-Rebounds/Steals/Points

Natalie Mallaney: 6, 3, 16

Bristol Jensen: 2, 0, 7

Josie Boudreay: 0, 2, 2

Nicole Faulds: 1, 2, 2

Kenzie Jones: 2, 2, 0

Charlotte Sassenger: 3, 2, 2

Oakligh Patten: 3, 1, 4

Sadie Burk: 3, 0, 6

Issy Ferrari: 2, 0, 2

Addelyn Krug: 2, 1, 1

Limestone (loss)

-Score: 11-24

-Rebounds/Steals/Points

Natalie Mallaney: 16, 2, 2

Bristol Jensen: 5, 3, 5

Josie Boudreay: 1, 0, 0

Nicole Faulds: 2, 4, 2

Kenzie Jones: 1, 0, 0

Charlotte Sassenger: 4, 2, 0

Oakligh Patten: 4, 0, 2

Oct 22 Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade girls basketball team lost to Seneca 38-14.

Mia Hoffner – 1 rebound, 1 steal

Luna Parker – 4 points, 2 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Willow Riber – 2 rebounds

Evelyn Hansen – 5 points, 7 rebounds

Lucy Cotter – 2 rebounds

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Seneca 38-25.

Izzy Pittenger – 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 1 rebound

Allie Hansen – 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Evelyn Hansen – 4 points, 4 rebounds

Olivia Turner – 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Scarlett Miner – 4 points, 2 rebounds

Oct 20 Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Saratoga 26-12.

Tinley Bunting – 1 rebound, 3 steals

Mia Hoffner – 4 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals

Luna Parker – 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals

Willow Riber – 2 points

Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Kataleya Cortez – 1 rebound

Lucy Cotter – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Ava Harris – 1 rebound, 1 steal

Ryan Ercolini – 1 rebound, 1 steal

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Saratoga 28-8.

Izzy Pittenger – 18 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 11 steals

Aubrey Watts – 1 rebound, 3 steals

Mia Hoffner – 1 steal

Allie Hansen – 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Evelyn Hansen – 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Olivia Turner – 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Scarlett Miner – 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Saturday, Oct. 17 – The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Odell 36-12 to win the Livingston County Tournament consolation bracket.

Izzy Pittenger – 7 points, 10 assists, 6 steals

Aubrey Watts – 1 rebound, 2 assists

Timely Bunting – 2 rebounds

Allie Hansen – 10 points, 2 rebounds

Evelyn Hansen – 6 points, 3 rebounds

Lucy Cotter – 3 rebounds

Olivaia Turner – 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 points

Scarlett Miner – 7 points

Oct 15 Girls Basketball

The 6th Grade Basketball team beat Prairie Central 20-10.

Natalie Mallaney had 4 points, 7 steals, and 4 rebounds

Bristol Jensen had 2 points, 5 steals, and 4 rebounds

Josie Boudreau had 1 steal and 4 rebounds

Nicole Faulds had 12 points, 6 steals, and 10 rebounds

Kenzie Jones had 2 points, 3 steals, and 6 rebounds

Charlotte Sassenger had 1 steal and 3 rebounds

Sadie Burke had 2 points and 3 rebounds

The 5th grade basketball team lost to Prairie Central 16-6

Charlotte Sassenger had 1 steal and 3 rebounds

Kenzie Jones had 1 steal and 3 rebounds

Iris Riber had 6 points and 3 steals

Izzy Ferrari had 3 steals

Emma Rodriguez had 2 rebounds

Cailey Watts had 1 steal

Brooklyn Folkers had 1 rebound

The 7th grade girls basketball team beat MVK 20-10.

Mia Hoffner – 2 rebounds, 4 steals

Luna Parker – 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 3 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals

Willow Riber – 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals

Lucy Cotter – 1 rebound, 1 assist

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to MVK 36-27.

Izzy Pittenger – 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Aubrey Watts – 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 3 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 2 points, 1 rebound

Allie Hansen – 4 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

Evelyn Hansen – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Olivia Turner – 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Scarlett Miner – 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Oct 14 Girls Basketball:

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Pontiac St. Mary’s in the 2nd round of the LivCo tournament.

Izzy Pittenger – 13 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 6 steals

Aubrey Watts – 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 2 points, 2 rebounds

Allie Hansen – 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 rebounds

Tinley O’Donnell – 4 rebounds

Evelyn Hansen – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Lucy Cotter- 1 rebound

Olivia Turner – 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Scarlett Miner – 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals

Lilly Nemec – 1 rebound

Oct 13 Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade girls basketball team lost to Gardner-South Wilmington last night 22-20.

Mia Hoffner – 3 points

Luna Parker – 2 points

Makenzie Mallaney – 3 rebounds, 4 steals

Willow Riber – 5 points

Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Lucy Cotter – 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Gardner-South Wilmington 42-26.

Izzy Pittenger – 13 points, 1 rebound, 4 steals

Aubrey Watts – 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Allie Hansen – 23 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals

Olivia Turner – 4 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals

Scarlett Miner – 3 rebounds

Oct 2 – Girls Basketball

The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Wilmington 27-18.

Tinley Bunting – 2 points, 1 rebound, 5 steals

Mia Hoffner – 1 point, 5 steals

Luna Parker – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 rebounds

Makenzie Mallaney – 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals

Willow Riber – 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Harper Ochoa – 1 rebound

Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals

Kataleya Cortez – 1 steal

Lucy Cotter – 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Ava Harris – 1 rebound, 3 steals

Ryan Ercolini – 2 rebounds, 1 steal

The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Wilmington 48-11.

Izzy Pittenger – 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists 5 steals

Aubrey Watts – 2 steals

Luna Parker – 4 points, 3 assists, 1 steal

Makenzie Mallaney – 2 points

Willow Riber – 2 points

Allie Hansen – 12 points, 2 rebounds, 6 steals

Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 6 rebounds

Lucy Cotter – 2 points, 4 rebounds

Olivia Turner – 1 point, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Scarlet Miner – 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Sept 29 – Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade girls basketball team won a thriller against Bishop Mac 14-13.

Mia Hoffner – 3 steals

Luna Parker – 1 rebound, 2 steals

Makenzie Mallaney – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Willow Riber – 2 points, 3 steals

Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 11 rebounds

Lucy Cotter – 12 rebounds, 1 steal

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost a tough game to Bishop Mac 21-18.

Izzy Pittenger – 8 points, 1 rebound, 8 steals

Aubrey Watts – 2 rebounds

Allie Hansen – 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals

Evelyn Hansen – 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Olivia Turner – 4 points, 3 rebounds