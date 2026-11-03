Oct. 26 5th/6th Girls
The fifth and sixth grade girls took on a tough Channahon team last night with both teams coming up just short. Stats from the games are below.
6th
-Score: 24-28
-Rebounds/Steals/Points
Bristol Jensen: 2, 4, 10
Oakligh Patten: 3, 0, 2
Charlotte Sassenger: 2, 0, 0
Josie Boudreau: 0, 0, 4
Isabella Ferrari: 1, 0, 2
Natalie Mallaney: 6, 0, 2
Kenzie Jones: 8, 0, 2
Sadie Burk: 0, 1, 0
Nicole Faulds: 2, 6, 2
5th
-Score: 2-6
Oct. 24 Girls Basketball
While at the Odell Tournament, the fifth-grade team took on tough Seneca, Flanagan, and Pontiac teams. Although they fell short in these games, the girls played extremely well as a team and showed tremendous improvement through the tournament! Stats from the games are below.
Seneca
-Score: 11-32
-Rebounds/Steals/Points
Kenzie Jones: 1, 1, 4
Iris Riber: 1, 0, 0
Issy Ferrari: 5, 0, 1
Brooklyn Folkers: 1, 0, 0
Addelyn Krug: 2, 0, 0
Josie Boudreau: 1, 0, 5
Emma Rodriguez: 1, 0, 0
Neveah Stanton: 1, 0, 0
Sadie Burk: 2, 2, 1
Flanagan
-Score: 14-21
-Rebounds/Steals/Points
Kenzie Jones: 0, 2, 0
Iris Riber: 5, 2, 2
Issy Ferrari: 3, 4, 1
Brooklyn Folkers: 1, 0, 0
Addelyn Krug: 3, 1, 0
Josie Boudreau: 10, 0, 4
Sadie Burk: 8, 4, 7
Cailey Watts: 1, 0, 0
Pontiac
-Score: 6-24
-Points *didn’t record other stats*
Sadie Burk: 2
Kenzie Jones: 2
Neveah Stanton: 2
While at the Odell Tournament, the sixth-grade team took home second place! They brought home victories against Seneca and Tri-Point, but fell short in the championship game against Limestone. These girls played extremely well, and the coaches couldn’t be prouder of them! *Bolded names could be used for morning announcements!*
Seneca (win)
-Score: 15-27
-Rebounds/Steals/Points
Natalie Mallaney: 8, 5, 6
Bristol Jensen: 4, 1, 5
Josie Boudreay: 0, 1, 0
Nicole Faulds: 7, 3, 6
Kenzie Jones: 1, 0, 2
Charlotte Sassenger: 2, 2, 6,
Oakligh Patten: 4, 1, 0
Tri-Point (win)
-Score: 45-11
-Rebounds/Steals/Points
Natalie Mallaney: 6, 3, 16
Bristol Jensen: 2, 0, 7
Josie Boudreay: 0, 2, 2
Nicole Faulds: 1, 2, 2
Kenzie Jones: 2, 2, 0
Charlotte Sassenger: 3, 2, 2
Oakligh Patten: 3, 1, 4
Sadie Burk: 3, 0, 6
Issy Ferrari: 2, 0, 2
Addelyn Krug: 2, 1, 1
Limestone (loss)
-Score: 11-24
-Rebounds/Steals/Points
Natalie Mallaney: 16, 2, 2
Bristol Jensen: 5, 3, 5
Josie Boudreay: 1, 0, 0
Nicole Faulds: 2, 4, 2
Kenzie Jones: 1, 0, 0
Charlotte Sassenger: 4, 2, 0
Oakligh Patten: 4, 0, 2
Oct 22 Girls Basketball:
Oct 20 Girls Basketball:
The 7th grade girls basketball team beat Saratoga 26-12.
Tinley Bunting – 1 rebound, 3 steals
Mia Hoffner – 4 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals
Luna Parker – 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals
Makenzie Mallaney – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals
Willow Riber – 2 points
Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Kataleya Cortez – 1 rebound
Lucy Cotter – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Ava Harris – 1 rebound, 1 steal
Ryan Ercolini – 1 rebound, 1 steal
The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Saratoga 28-8.
Izzy Pittenger – 18 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 11 steals
Aubrey Watts – 1 rebound, 3 steals
Mia Hoffner – 1 steal
Allie Hansen – 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Evelyn Hansen – 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal
Olivia Turner – 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Scarlett Miner – 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Oct 15 Girls Basketball
The 6th Grade Basketball team beat Prairie Central 20-10.
Natalie Mallaney had 4 points, 7 steals, and 4 rebounds
Bristol Jensen had 2 points, 5 steals, and 4 rebounds
Josie Boudreau had 1 steal and 4 rebounds
Nicole Faulds had 12 points, 6 steals, and 10 rebounds
Kenzie Jones had 2 points, 3 steals, and 6 rebounds
Charlotte Sassenger had 1 steal and 3 rebounds
Sadie Burke had 2 points and 3 rebounds
The 5th grade basketball team lost to Prairie Central 16-6
Charlotte Sassenger had 1 steal and 3 rebounds
Kenzie Jones had 1 steal and 3 rebounds
Iris Riber had 6 points and 3 steals
Izzy Ferrari had 3 steals
Emma Rodriguez had 2 rebounds
Cailey Watts had 1 steal
Brooklyn Folkers had 1 rebound
The 7th grade girls basketball team beat MVK 20-10.
Mia Hoffner – 2 rebounds, 4 steals
Luna Parker – 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals
Makenzie Mallaney – 3 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals
Willow Riber – 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals
Lucy Cotter – 1 rebound, 1 assist
The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to MVK 36-27.
Izzy Pittenger – 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Aubrey Watts – 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 3 steals
Makenzie Mallaney – 2 points, 1 rebound
Allie Hansen – 4 points, 4 assists, 2 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Olivia Turner – 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Scarlett Miner – 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Oct 14 Girls Basketball:
Oct 13 Girls Basketball:
The 7th grade girls basketball team lost to Gardner-South Wilmington last night 22-20.
Mia Hoffner – 3 points
Luna Parker – 2 points
Makenzie Mallaney – 3 rebounds, 4 steals
Willow Riber – 5 points
Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Lucy Cotter – 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
The 8th grade girls basketball team beat Gardner-South Wilmington 42-26.
Izzy Pittenger – 13 points, 1 rebound, 4 steals
Aubrey Watts – 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Makenzie Mallaney – 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal
Allie Hansen – 23 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals
Olivia Turner – 4 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals
Scarlett Miner – 3 rebounds
Oct 2 – Girls Basketball
Sept 29 – Girls Basketball:
The 7th grade girls basketball team won a thriller against Bishop Mac 14-13.
Mia Hoffner – 3 steals
Luna Parker – 1 rebound, 2 steals
Makenzie Mallaney – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Willow Riber – 2 points, 3 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 8 points, 11 rebounds
Lucy Cotter – 12 rebounds, 1 steal
The 8th grade girls basketball team lost a tough game to Bishop Mac 21-18.
Izzy Pittenger – 8 points, 1 rebound, 8 steals
Aubrey Watts – 2 rebounds
Allie Hansen – 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Evelyn Hansen – 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Olivia Turner – 4 points, 3 rebounds