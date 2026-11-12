Prairie Singers Announce 39th Annual Christmas Concert Series: “Under the Stars, One Holy Night”

Four performances across Grundy and LaSalle Counties will celebrate the Christmas season through sacred music and holiday tradition.

The Prairie Singers are pleased to announce their 39th Annual Christmas Concert Series, titled “Under the Stars, One Holy Night.” The Prairie Singers invites audiences to celebrate the season through a heartwarming program of sacred Christmas music designed to inspire peace, joy, and reflection.

The 2026 concert series will feature four performances at venues throughout the region, giving community members multiple opportunities to enjoy the holiday tradition. Whether attending as a longtime supporter or for the first time, guests can expect an evening of musical celebration and Christmas spirit.

Concert Schedule

Dwight Country Mansion, sponsored by the Prairie Creek Public Library, Dwight – Monday, November 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, Morris – Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.

St. Columba Catholic Church, Ottawa – Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Seneca – Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Admission to the Dwight performance is free and open to the public. An open bar will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Church performances will accept a free-will offering.

About Prairie Singers

The Prairie Singers have brought holiday music and community fellowship to audiences throughout the area through their annual Christmas concert series and spring concerts for thirty-nine years.

Contact

Prairie Singers

George McComb

6830 O’Malley Rd.

Verona, IL 60479