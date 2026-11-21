Please Join Us for a good old fashion Paint Night!





On December 4th from 6 to 8pm please join the DTHS Trojan Artists for a Paint Night. The Fabulous Art Teacher, Mrs. Farrell-Levange, will teach you how to create a Starry Night & Santa painting with her art assistants giving you one on one attention.



This is a great night for alumni, artists, family, and friends to join in on the creative fun. Once a Trojan Artist, always a Trojan Artist!



All of the profits from this event will go towards the first ever Art Scholarship. The Trojan Artists will have delicious Treats & Refreshments for purchase to support the Art Scholarship.



Please Register here: https://forms.gle/Psu7SRzwrjixm1Nx5