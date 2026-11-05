Margaret (Maggie) May Hansen, 88, of Dwight, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 8:35 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

A memorial gathering will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 325 E. Mazon Avenue, in Dwight, with the service at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Reverend John F. Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Round Grove Cemetery in Campus at a later date. A dinner in the Parish Hall will follow.

Maggie was born November 6, 1937, in Pontiac, IL to Herbert O. and Arta M. (Drew) Meier. She married Darrel Edgar Hansen on June 7, 1957, in Lockport, IL.

Maggie is survived by Darrel, her husband of 69 years, with whom she was inseparable. Together they raised three sons, Jay (Linda) Hansen, Dean (Amy) Hansen, and her special son, Paul Hansen. Maggie was blessed with five grandchildren, Ryan Hansen, Lauren (Patrick) Cotter, Daniel (Missy) Hansen, Matthew Hansen, and Drew Hansen, and eight great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lucy, Evelyn, Maggie, Henry, Vivian, William, and Jonah. She was forever guilty of spoiling them all. She was such a loving presence in their lives and a staple fan at their sporting, school, church, and other events. Sister-in-laws, Dorlene Steichen of Dwight, Il. and Sharon Meier of Los Alamos, New Mexico also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Meier; and infant brother, Herbert Meier.

Maggie lived most of her life in Dwight, later moving to her country home in Campus. She graduated from Dwight schools and continued her education at Illinois State University, earning a degree in Special Education. She taught briefly before settling into her full-time role of raising her children and moonlighting as a farm wife.

Many great times and memories were shared with the wonderful friends they made during their annual trips to Fort Myers Beach.

She was a dedicated, very active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight, where she taught Sunday School for years. In her spare time and younger days, she enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing, and snow skiing. She was also a talented painter, crafter, and seamstress.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee for seeing to her and the family’s every comfort and need. Deep gratitude is also extended to Pastor Mueller for supporting her in her faith through his kind prayers and scripture readings.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maggie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.