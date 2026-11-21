Lois Jean (Rygh) Stevenson, 93, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at her farm home in Dwight, Illinois.

Lois was born on March 25, 1933, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Justin Rygh and Sadie (Meaney) Rygh. She was a graduate of St. Paul Catholic School in Odell. Lois married William Leo Stevenson on February 2, 1952, at St. Paul Church in Odell, Illinois.

She is survived by her children, James “Jim” (Judy) Stevenson of Cedar Lake, Indiana, Kathleen Robisky of Dwight, Joseph “Joe” (Melinda) Stevenson of Dwight, Rick (Lisa) Stevenson of Dwight, and Sheri (Bill) Bergeson of Ransom; her grandchildren, Jeff (Sheila) Stevenson of Dwight, Jason (Marni) Stevenson of Algonquin, Justin (Jenn) Stevenson of Sterling, Jillian (Kris) Robles of Cedar Lake, Indiana, Jennifer Robisky of Odell, Dennis Robisky of St. Charles, Missouri, Katelyn (Ryan) Mack of Des Moines, Iowa, Josh (Lisa) Stevenson of Dwight, Joey (Shelbi) Stevenson of Fishers, Indiana, Alesha (Brandon) Dawson of Dwight, Anna (Jeremy) Fracaro of Dwight, Jenna (Bryce) Mortensen of Dwight, Luke (Samantha Martin) Stevenson of Dwight, Brian (Chelsie) Bergeson of Ransom, Kevin (Nicole) Bergeson of Seneca, Mark Bergeson of Ransom, and David Bergeson of Minot, North Dakota; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Carter, Austin, Evan, Everett, Liam, Everly, Michael, Brianna, Noah, William, Zach, Josie, Scarlett, Lane, Kyler, Kate, Benson, Brady, Bowen, and Cade; her great-great-grandchildren, Kelly, Gideon, and Remington; and her special sister-in-law, Peg Rygh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Leo Stevenson; her parents; her grandson, Brian Robisky; her brothers, Joe (Marge) Rygh, John (Marilyn) Rygh, and Bob Rygh; and her twin daughters, Linda Jean and Lynn Ann, who died in infancy.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Blessed Trinity Church, 100 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL 60420. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with Father John Bosco Mujuni officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery in Odell, Illinois. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorial donations in honor of Lois may be made to Blessed Trinity Parish Church in Dwight or St. Paul School in Odell.

Lois enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bowling, and playing the organ for the church. She cherished her Thursdays at Willys Pub. Lois was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She loved her family picnics and making her famous spaghetti. She treasured her family trips to Madeira Beach and Las Vegas.

Lois loved her family with all her heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.