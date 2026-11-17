Leslie A. Jenkel, 70, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 11:31 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2026, at the Arc of Dwight.

A graveside service will be held at a future date at McDowell Cemetery in Dwight. Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Leslie was born on September 16, 1956, in Morris, Illinois. She was the daughter of Jewel and Helen (Conley) Moore.

Leslie is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Sabrina) Zehr and Benjamin Jenkel; her two grandchildren, Thino Uhlig and Keira Zehr; her three sisters, Barbara Moore, Karen Moore, and Lisa Oswald; and her two nephews, Ryan Oswald and Scott Oswald.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant brother, Scott Alan Moore.

Leslie worked for years on the assembly line at Coils in Dwight and Caterpillar in Pontiac before becoming a full-time homemaker. Her sons came first in everything she did. She was always there for them, whether they needed help, advice, or someone to listen.

She extended that same care and attention to her grandchildren. She loved being a grandma and hearing about her grandchildren’s lives, including all the latest gossip and drama.

An avid animal lover, Leslie cared for many pets throughout her life, including Campaneta, Jasmine, Teddy, Bootsy, Honey, Lucky, Lady, Lobo, and Ming. She loved her soap operas and never missed an episode of All My Children, following it from beginning to end for more than four decades.

Leslie was a great cook, and her legendary tuna and noodles will never be forgotten by her family. She loved ice cream, even though it didn’t always agree with her. She loved talking on the phone with family and friends and was always full of stories. Many she told more than once.

She enjoyed listening to country music, reading the newspaper, browsing shopping channels, and watching movies. Her favorite movie was Legends of the Fall, mostly because of Brad Pitt.

Leslie was devoted to her faith and prayed every night for those she loved. She gave so much of herself to her family and spent her life caring for them. Her absence will be felt every day.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.