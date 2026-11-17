Dale Clarence Weikum, 81, of Odell, IL, passed away peacefully at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Accolade Health Care in Pontiac, IL. He fought hard with debilitating anemia for many years and more recently kidney disease.

Dale was born March 18, 1945, in Joliet, to Clarence and Viola (Ely) Weikum. He arrived a month early, weighing in at a little over 3 pounds, and spent his first three months sleeping in a dresser drawer. He was nicknamed “Shorty” by family when he was very young, which evolved into Curly by high school. Dales younger brother Darryll inherited Curly when he entered high school and held the title ever after. Dale was raised on Goodfarm Road in Grundy County, attended Goodfarm country school, and graduated from Dwight High School in 1963. He was a confirmed member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight. From 1965 to 1967 he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Carson, CO, where he was often requested to a specific tank because his hands were the only ones small enough to work in its tight spaces. Dale met Sandra Ehman in early 1968, and their song was ’That Magic Moment’ by Jay & the Americans, but occasionally the magic part was disputed. They were married on August 29, 1970, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight and celebrated 56 years together. He liked to tell people he had married a younger woman (by five years) to take care of him in his old age, which she did, though not always to his liking.

In 1973, Dale and Sandra moved to the Emington, IL area. Farming was the focus of his life from the time he was a toddler until Fall 2017 when he somehow mysteriously broke his ankles in both legs and was forced to retire. In 2018 rehabilitation necessitated a move from farm life and they settled in Odell.

Cable television, Nascar, John Wayne westerns and being able to observe all the Route 66 travelers in the front yard made the transition to town life a tiny bit easier. Grandkids filled his heart with so much joy, he was so proud of his 2 ‘little guys’, now grown and in college, his ‘little buddies’ that he incessantly teased until he got yelled at; and his ‘girls’ because they were adorable and a scarcity in the Weikum family.

For more than 30 years he also worked full time in the parts distribution department at Caterpillar in Joliet, retiring in November 2000. Dale was one of a kind: he had a rough, gruff exterior and a scowl that could stop you in an instant; he hated shaving, but said he did it once a week (Saturday), whether he needed it or not; he always had a Winston cigarette hanging out of mouth for over 56 years until 2017; he loved his rum and cokes but it had better be Bacardi light rum and no generic colas or back it went; his verbal comebacks were lightning fast, funny but sometimes wicked. Short in stature, Dale always said he was built close to the ground for speed, which we actually only observed when he smelled dinner cooking.

Dale is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Weikum; four children, Steve Weikum of Austin, TX; Tara (Karen) Weikum of Maui, HI; Todd (Holly) Weikum of Gardner, IL; and Bryan (Karen) Weikum of Romeoville, IL; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Caleb, Ella Rose, Emmett, Ethan, Theodore, and Olivia; his sister, Beverly (Richard) Dixon of Joliet; his brother- and sister-in-law, Bill and Jackie Ehman of Dwight; several nieces and nephews; and more cousins than he could ever count. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Darryll Weikum; his sister, Sharon Kinne; his brother-in-law, Toby Kinne; his daughter-in-law, Heather Griffin Weikum; his nephew-in-law, Tom Burchard; his great-nephew, Matthew Burchard; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Sancken.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL 60420. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 A.M. also at Hager Memorial Home. Dale hated dressing up so please wear whatever is comfortable for you. Following the service, we invite you to join us at a luncheon and share your stories and memories with Dale’s family. A special invitation is extended to the ‘girls’ from Accolade that took such special care of him when he was not being loveable, he really did love you, especially all the hugs and kisses! A private burial of his cremated remains will take place at a later date at Union Cemetery, Emington, IL.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at calvertmemorial.com