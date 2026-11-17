November continues with events at Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has planned several events to keep members of our community busy, entertained, and learning. These events are free and open to the public. However, due to limited space, registration is required. To register for any of the programs, please call 815-584-3061 or find a sign-up link on the library’s Facebook page or website, prairiecreeklibrary.org.

Please note the library will be closed from Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Read with Sandy will take place from 3:30-4:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 19. Children should be registered for a 15-minute time slot. Kids are invited to read to Sandy, a golden retriever training to be a therapy dog, with her owner Kim Trainor. Studies have shown that children who read aloud to pets improve their skills without stress.

Prairie Singers will return for their annual Christmas performance at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 30. This year, the library is partnering with the Country Mansion, and the performance will take place in the Garden Room, located next door to the library. The performance is free, but drinks will be available for purchase, including some specialty cocktails.

Adult and Teen Craft Night will be held early this month, at 6 pm TUESDAY, Dec. 1. Crafters will be creating Christmas houses.

A Christmas Carol Singalong will take place at 6 pm Wednesday, Dec. 2. Renee Grof will lead the group in many Christmas favorites while staying in the warmth of the library.

The Making of “A Christmas Story” presented by Leslie Goddard will start at 6 pm Thursday, Dec. 3. “A Christmas Story” debuted more than 40 years ago, yet every year, millions of Americans still tune in to watch Ralphie navigate the holiday season in pursuit of the “holy grail” of Christmas presents. Join historian Leslie Goddard, PhD, for an engaging look at how this beloved film came to be and why it remains such an enduring seasonal favorite.

A Hot Chocolate Tasting will be held at 1 pm Saturday, Dec. 5. Try a variety of brands and flavors of hot chocolate. This event is suitable for those old enough to handle hot beverages.

“The Christmas Tree Ship” presented by Lee Murdock will begin at 6 pm Monday, Dec. 7. This holiday concert commemorates the turn-of-the-century tradition of carrying Christmas trees to ports on the lower Great Lakes. This was the final cargo of the season during the lumber schooner days, after the last of the logs from the northern forests were hauled south to build the cities of the Midwest. Murdock’s song about one of these tall sailing schooners, the Rouse Simmons, is the centerpiece to this concert, a story and song of hope and tragedy, of loss and renewal, as the famous ship struggled into a raging winter storm in November of 1912, where

Every Wednesday, Toddler Time will be offered for children aged 0-4 and their caregivers. This program includes stories, crafts, and activities.

Stayin’ Fit and Active morning workouts will continue at 8 am each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The class offers chair or gentle exercises, focusing on chair yoga, core strengthening and balance.

For dates of later upcoming events, please stop by the library for a complete events list.