NEW BOOK OFFERS INSPIRING, HEARTWARMING

LOOK AT OLD TIME CHRISTMAS IN ILLINOIS

Full of Stories on Historic Christmases in Land of Lincoln

A new release, just in time for the holidays, offers an inspiring, heartwarming look at long-ago Christmas seasons in Illinois, as well as historic moments in American history at Yuletide.

Olde Tyme Illinois Christmas is a unique, fast-moving work on the moments that made Christmas special in Illinois decades ago, as well as holiday events that left their mark on the history of the nation.

The book is the creation of Tom Emery, a Carlinville author who has created dozens of popular articles on vintage holidays in his career. This is the forty-seventh book title of Emery’s career.

Olde Tyme Illinois Christmas is a collection of Emery’s articles on historic holidays, including glimpses of how Christmas was celebrated long ago in Illinois communities statewide. The tales include popular gifts of the turn-of-the-century, shopping in days gone by, holiday decorations of the past, and favorite treats for the holiday table.

“Many of those long-ago Christmases were in difficult times,” said Emery. “For instance, I cover Christmas in the Depression, Christmas in the field for Illinois soldiers in the Civil War, and the first holiday after the end of the Civil War. Those were Christmas seasons that weren’t always joyous, and were a time of reflection for Illinoisans statewide.”

Emery also offers narrative on how Abraham Lincoln celebrated the holiday, both in his log cabin village home of New Salem as well as in the White House.

In addition, a significant portion of the book examines major historical events at holiday time, including the Revolutionary War battle of Trenton, the stirring Christmas truce of World War I, and the unforgettable Apollo 8 space mission, when astronauts read Biblical passages on Christmas Eve.

In addition, the book examines many old traditions that remain favorites today, including the Illinois ties of the beloved poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” the background behind “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” and the story of the poinsettia, the colorful Christmas flower.

The Illinois connections to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – both the popular storybook and the iconic television special – are also emphasized.

Olde Tyme Illinois Christmas is appropriate for adult and young adult readers of all levels. It is a touching, family-friendly look at how Illinoisans of the past marked the holiday, as well as the Christmastime events that shaped our nation.

“In some ways, Christmas celebrations of 100-150 years ago had many of the same elements of today,” said Emery. “Love, family, and friendship were at the heart of it all.

“The same was true for soldiers in the field in past wars, and the people that waited for them at home,” remarked Emery. “I wanted to capture those themes in this book, because the Christmas seasons of days past are a really special story.”

The book sells for $18.95 plus $4.81 postage and $1.19 tax ($24.95 total). Orders may be placed with PayPal (use the email enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 East Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626.

For more information, contact 217-710-8392 or enjoy