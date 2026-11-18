The MVK Senior Citizens met November 17, 2026 at the Mazon American Legion in Mazon IL. The MVK Senior Citizens met November 17, 2026 at the Mazon American Legion in Mazon IL.

A few members played Euchre at 10:30 until lunch was served at noon catered by Hoffman House through Meals on Wheels of Northern Illinois. Lunch was roast pork, peas and carrots, scalloped potatoes, cookies, bread, apple, and beverage.

The meeting was brought to order at 12:35 pm by President Beth Burns with all standing to pledge to the flag. Taelor Mutz from Catholic Charities spoke about upcoming events in Grundy and nearby counties for adults over 60 years of age. For a list of activities call 815-523-9918 in Morris IL or email AGEINGSERVICES@CC-DOJ.ORG.

Secretary Nancy Johnson read last month’s minutes which were approved as read.

Treasurer Shirley Peterson gave the report which also was approved as read.

A donation from Highland Township was deeply appreciated. A motion was made, seconded, and passed to give a cash Christmas gift to Lisa our meal organizer.

November 17 at 7 p.m. there will be a Christmas tree lighting at the Mazon Village Hall and a party at the American Legion following. Members will enjoy a free dinner at our December meeting which will be the 15th at noon consisting of ham, sauce, baked potato, veg, bread, pie, milk, juice. A motion to adjourn was made by Joe and Betty,

Bingo followed the meeting, 10 cents per game. Door prizes were won by Diane, Judy, and Nancy.