Morris Hospital Welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner in Braidwood and Dwight



November 6, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Lopez has joined Morris Hospital’s Healthcare Centers in Braidwood and Dwight.

Patients ages 2 and older can see Lopez for a wide range of primary care services, including preventive care, routine checkups, physicals, treatment of acute and chronic conditions, immunizations, screening tests, behavioral health services, and personalized guidance to help patients maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Before earning her family nurse practitioner degree from Chamberlain University, Lopez worked as a registered nurse in a variety of hospital settings including intensive care, inpatient medical/surgical care, and most recently the emergency department at Morris Hospital. As a family nurse practitioner, her philosophy of care is rooted in providing high-quality, proficient care, building strong relationships with patients and their families, and listening intently to patient needs.

“When patients see me in the office, they can expect to find a smiling face and a primary care provider who cares deeply about them,” says Lopez. “It will be great to work in communities where I will be able to bring a personal connection to care.”

At the Braidwood Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, Lopez joins family medicine physician Dr. Mark Passerman and family medicine and addiction medicine physician Dr. Jennifer Thomas. The Braidwood Healthcare Center is located at 389 E. Main Street, one block southeast of the intersection of Route 53 and Route 113 in Braidwood.

Located at 101 S. Prairie Avenue, the Dwight Healthcare Center is one-half mile west of the intersection of Illinois Route 47 and Route 17 and also includes Dr. Passerman, family nurse practitioner Kathy Ulivi, cardiologist Dr. Jibran Rana, and advanced practice RN Amy Bohland, who has transitioned from family medicine to wound care.

To schedule a primary care appointment with Nicole Lopez, call 815-458-2532 (Braidwood) or 815-584-3291 (Dwight). For more information, visit www.morrishospital.org/braidwood or www.morrishospital.org/dwight.