Morris Hospital Receives “Straight A” Designation for Patient Safety

November 18, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers received its fifth consecutive “A” grade for patient safety on the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade that was released on November 18, earning the highly elite “Straight A” designation.

According to Leapfrog, “Straight A” hospitals are those that have earned an “A” in at least five consecutive cycles of the Hospital Safety Grade, an accomplishment that less than one in five hospitals in this grading cycle have attained.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent, national nonprofit watchdog that assigns letter grades to hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the processes hospitals have in place to prevent them. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

Of the 109 Illinois hospitals included in Leapfrog’s fall 2026 report, 34% received an A, 18% received a B, 19% received a C, and less than 1% received a D or F. Twenty-six percent of Illinois hospitals did not participate in the fall 2026 Leapfrog hospital survey and therefore were not assigned a grade.







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Commenting on Morris Hospital’s fifth consecutive “A” and “Straight A” designation, Morris Hospital Director of Quality Cara Marco said the achievement was well earned and represents a tremendous amount of work and accountability across the entire organization. At Morris Hospital, monthly quality report cards are reviewed by the Morris Hospital Board of Directors’ Quality Committee.

“Receiving a fifth consecutive “A” reinforces that Morris Hospital has demonstrated a sustained commitment to patient safety and preventing harm,” said Marco. “In other words, this is not a one-time accomplishment. Five consecutive “A’s” reflects consistency, accountability, and an ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable care.”

Marco added that this achievement validates Morris Hospital’s commitment to safe patient care.

“The culture we are building here at Morris Hospital is centered around safety,” she said. “We have created a culture where staff are encouraged to report safety concerns, a culture where data is used to drive decisions, and a culture where opportunities for improvement are taken seriously. That is what makes our Straight A accomplishment especially meaningful.”

To see the full grade details for Morris Hospital or any hospital in the country, or to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Serving patients from 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention in its state-of-the-art cath lab, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako and da Vinci robotic assisted surgery, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, and integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting. Morris Hospital is a Level II perinatal care provider and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.