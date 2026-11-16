Morris Hospital Names New Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer

November 16, 2026 – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has announced the promotion of Kathleen Rombach to Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Rombach previously served as Morris Hospital’s Assistant Vice President of Patient Care Services and most recently as Interim Chief Nursing Officer.

A resident of Ottawa, Rombach joined Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers in 2018 with more than 30 years of nursing and healthcare leadership experience. During her tenure at Morris Hospital, she has held several leadership roles, including Healthcare Centers Clinical Manager and Manager of the 2 South in-patient nursing unit and house supervisors. She credits each leadership position with shaping her perspective and broadening her understanding of hospital and healthcare center operations.

Rombach holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from Lewis University in Romeoville.

As Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Rombach has senior leadership responsibility for inpatient care, critical care services, hospitalist services, respiratory therapy, cardiovascular services, emergency services, perioperative services, quality, case management and social services, laboratory, and pharmacy.

“Kathy has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to teamwork, operational efficiency, and adaptability, along with an ability to respond to the changing needs of our organization,” said Morris Hospital President and CEO Tom Dohm. “In addition to demonstrating strong leadership abilities and an unwavering dedication to our staff, patients, and organization, Kathy has been a steady, dependable presence. We are confident she will continue to make a positive impact in her new role.”

As CNO, Rombach plans to build on the strong foundation already established within Morris Hospital’s patient care division.

“We have such strong clinical teams at Morris Hospital, and I want to build on the excellent work being done,” Rombach adds. “I am looking forward to stepping into this role, supporting continued growth throughout our organization and strengthening our legacy as a community hospital.”





