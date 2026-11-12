Morris Hospital Adds Online Scheduling for Diagnostic Testing

November 12, 2026 – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has announced that patients can now self-schedule diagnostic testing using a new online scheduling platform through the hospital’s website.

Diagnostic tests that can be scheduled online include lab testing and blood draws, EKG, x-ray, ultrasound, mammogram, DEXA scan bone density, MRI and CT (computed tomography). A physician’s order is required for all tests, with the exception of screening mammograms.

The online scheduling platform can be accessed by going to morrishospital.org/scheduleonline or by clicking the Schedule Online button from the home page of the hospital’s website. From there, patients select the test they are scheduling, answer a series of questions, and view available dates and times. Depending on the test being scheduled, patients may receive a phone call from a scheduling representative who will receive any special preparation instructions.

The new feature is intended to serve as a convenience for patients by making scheduling available any time of day or night. Patients will have the ability to see available dates and times at the various testing locations, which include Channahon, Diamond, Morris and Ottawa, depending on the specific test.

For patients who prefer to schedule by phone, patient access representatives continue to be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at 815-942-4105.

Morris Hospital will continue to accept walk-ins for laboratory testing, although self-scheduling is recommended.

The scheduling enhancements support Morris Hospital’s commitment to providing convenient access and excellent service and care. In September, Morris Hospital launched Save Your Spot in the urgent care setting to give patients the ability to check wait times and reserve a time for an urgent care visit before leaving home.

Patients are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the Schedule Online platform by going to morrishospital.org/scheduleonline.

About Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers:

Serving patients from 26 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention in its state-of-the-art cath lab, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, robotic-arm assisted surgery with the Mako and da Vinci surgical systems, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, and integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting. Morris Hospital is a Level II perinatal care provider and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.