November 10, 2026

Library throws yearlong party to celebrate Centennial

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the library in Dwight in 2027. In January of 1927, the first library in Dwight opened its doors, following extensive efforts by Dwight Woman’s Club to raise funds and build the original library on Prairie Street. To commemorate this important event in our community, the library is holding special events all year long, and each month will celebrate a different decade of the library’s existence. These events are free and open to the general public. A library card is not needed to join in the fun. Flyers with event information are available in the library’s foyer.

Beginning in January, we will kick off the celebration with a Birthday Party at 6 pm Jan. 5. We will have some party games, gift opportunities, and a birthday cake. This event is open to all ages. After everyone has enjoyed their cake, Lynn Bertino-Neville will present a program on Dwight Woman’s Club and the history of the library.

Other events in January will include a kids’ craft to make a Roaring 20s headband, a lecture on the Radium Girls, and an evening at the speakeasy featuring mocktails demonstrations.

Events for all ages will continue throughout the year, including: War of the Worlds lecture by author William Hazelgrove; ValenCrimes lecture on women incarcerated in Dwight Correctional Center; an Anniversary Gala at the Country Mansion featuring a dance marathon; Victory Gardening and Canning How-Tos; American Girl Molly McIntire Party; Pearl Harbor presentation; Curious George Birthday Bash; Rock and Socks Bingo; Fabulous 50s culinary program with Chef Susan; the history of Barbie; Mixed Up Milky Way children’s program; tie-dye craft night; Star Wars Jedi games; lava lamps craft; Rubik’s Cube speed contest; lip sync contest; Jane Fonda workout led by Hope McGrath; Friends trivia night; Pokemon play stations; history of Beanie Babies; Harry Potter wizarding classes; Gilmore Girls trivia night; Minecraft stations for kids, and much more.

For more information or to register for any of these upcoming events, please call 815-584-3061 or use a sign-up link on the library’s Facebook page as the events get closer.