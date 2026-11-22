Land, labor, demand in transition across farm sector



By TAMMIE SLOUP

FarmWeek

During The Fertilizer Institute’s Market and Logistics Conference Nov. 10 in Atlanta, Danny Munch, lead economist for farm economy and agricultural markets at CoBank, examined structural changes in US agriculture during an economic presentation.

Since 1950, the number of US farms has declined 64%, while the country lost approximately 55 million acres of cropland between 1982 and 2022, Munch said. Over the same period, developed land increased by approximately 47 million acres. However, not all the lost cropland became developed land as some shifted into other rural land uses.

Munch, who was previously an economist at American Farm Bureau Federation, said those changes reflect increased agricultural productivity but also growing competition for land. Renewable energy projects, data centers and other development opportunities are pushing land values higher, even as declining commodity prices and tighter margins put pressure on farmers.

In some cases, the competition is substantial across the country.

“A solar dealer might come to their door and offer them $1,400 an acre,” which can be significantly higher than what a landowner might receive in cropland rent, Munch said.

Land ownership is changing, too. Approximately 340 million acres are rented, with about four out of five rented acres owned by non-operating landlords.

“You are dealing more and more with people that might not have direct connection to the land,” Munch said, noting that changing ownership patterns could affect decisions about land management, input use and rental arrangements.

Another significant structural change is the growing importance of off-farm income.

Off-farm employment provides a more reliable paycheck, health insurance and retirement benefits while helping farm households manage commodity market volatility.

Munch described the trend as a “dual-income risk model” that allows farm families to better withstand difficult economic conditions.

However, rural workers increasingly must travel outside their home counties for employment. In farm-dependent counties, the share of commuters leaving their home county for work increased from 52% in 2002 to 64% in 2022, he said.

Munch also highlighted changing global demand patterns. While population growth and rising incomes are expected to drive greater food demand in lower-income countries, mature markets such as China, Japan, South Korea and the European Union are likely to place greater emphasis on product quality, value and consumer experiences.

Africa is expected to account for much of the world’s future population growth, adding more than 2 billion people in coming decades. Rising incomes in lower- and middle-income countries also are expected to increase per-capita calorie consumption, creating opportunities for U.S. agricultural exports.

Meanwhile, changing consumption patterns in the United States could create challenges. Munch cited growing use of GLP-1 medications, noting that approximately 11% of US adults use the drugs for weight loss. Research presented in his slides showed users can experience significant declines in daily calorie consumption and food spending.

The US also faces increased competition in global agricultural markets. Its share of global corn exports has fallen from approximately 64% to 39%, while soybean export market share has declined from 50% to 28%. Brazil has expanded its presence, particularly in soybean exports.

Infrastructure presents another competitive challenge. According to the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index, Philadelphia ranked 48th among global ports, while several major US West Coast ports ranked among the bottom 30.

Munch attributed some of the inefficiency to limited automation and technology, including labor agreements restricting automation at certain ports.

His analysis also examined how farm consolidation is changing fertilizer markets. Fertilizer purchases vary significantly by farm size and region, with operations exceeding 2,000 acres accounting for 47% of US fertilizer spending. Northern Plains farms have the highest average fertilizer expenses, at $73,000 per operation.

Farm consolidation also is reshaping fertilizer transportation. Average fertilizer tonnage per rail shipment has increased 46% since 2005, while unit trains now account for 32% of shipments, up from 6%. Munch noted that larger shipments can increase supply-chain disruption risks but emphasized that US farmers remain highly productive, using fewer fertilizer inputs than many competing countries.

Despite the structural challenges, Munch emphasized that US agriculture remains highly productive.

“We are using fewer inputs and having more productivity from all of our inputs used,” he said, pointing to the efficiency of American farmers as a competitive advantage.

That productivity, he said, remains a significant strength as agriculture adjusts to changing markets, land availability and consumer demand.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.