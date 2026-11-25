Join us for Mazon’s Holiday Lighting!

Date: Nov 25, 2026

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with your neighbors! Join the Village of Mazon and Santa for our holiday lighting on Saturday, November 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Mazon Village Hall, 520 Depot St.

After the lighting, continue the fun at the Mazon American Legion. Warm up with cookies and hot chocolate, make a bird feeder to take home, and write a letter to Santa – stationary will be provided for kids.

Bring the family and enjoy a festive evening together. We hope to see you there!

See the attached flyer for details. Questions? Contact MazonFest at mazonfest@gmail.com