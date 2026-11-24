ILLINOIS STATE FOOTBALL RETURNS TO PLAYOFFS

By Tom Emery

The Illinois State University football team is going back to the playoffs once again. The Illinois State University football team is going back to the playoffs once again.

The Redbirds received the #13 seed in the 24-team FCS field, and will play at Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn. at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

It is the third straight trip to the postseason for Illinois State (8-4), which drove to the national championship game last season.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between ISU and Austin Peay (8-4). The Redbirds have won the previous three meetings.

The Redbirds have qualified for the FCS playoffs eleven times, including eight under head coach Brock Spack, who in his eighteenth season at ISU.





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Illinois State is one of five playoff teams from the powerful Missouri Valley Football Conference, joining South Dakota State, South Dakota, Youngstown State, and North Dakota.

The MVFC has placed a team in the FCS title game for fifteen straight seasons, with twelve wins.