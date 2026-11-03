Nov 2 – 5/6 grade Lady Tigers Basketball
Nov 2 – 5th/6th Grade Boys Basketball vs Herscher Limestone
Monday night, our Tigers showed great determination and heart against Herscher Limestone. After falling behind 14-0, the boys battled back to cut the deficit to just four points at halftime. Despite their efforts, we came up short with a final score of 27-19. I’m proud of the way our Tigers fought back and never gave up!
In our second game, the Tigers played hard and continued to work together. Although we came up short with a final score of 26-2, the boys kept battling and gave it their best effort. I’m proud of their hard work and determination!
The 5/6 grade Lady Tigers basketball team had a road game against Wilmington Tuesday night. They were looking to bounce back after their loss to Herscher the night before. This game was close from the start to the end. But in the end the Tigers were able to take it down, winning by a score of 13-10. Lexi Christensen led the team in scoring with 6, Presley Franciskovich had 5 and Khaleesi Gregory had 2.
The 5/6 grade Lady Tigers basketball team suffered a tough loss in the first game on the road at Herscher. The final score was 18-35. Presley Franciskovich had 8 points. Khaleesi Gregory with 6. Evelyn Sorensen and Lexi Christensen each had 2.
The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team faced off against ICS at home Thursday night. In the first game, the Tigers dominated both offensively and defensively and secured a victory where they took control early in the game and never looked back. The final score was 27-4 Tigers. Presley Franciskovich led the team with 10 points. Evelyn Sorensen had 8. Bella Mccubbin had 4. Both Lexi Christensen and Charley Lopez had 2 and Lucy DeYoung added in 1 point.
This brings the Lady Tigers overall record to 13-2 on the season.
The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team had a road match up at Seneca. Their defense struggled early and they found themselves trailing 7-10 at the end of the first quarter. However, they only allowed a total of 5 points in the next 3 quarters and their offense was too much for Seneca to handle and the Lady Tigers won by a final score of 27-15.
The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team continued their winning ways on Monday night with 2 wins at home against Ransom. The first game was neck and neck the whole way but the Tigers played hard and stayed focused and came out on top by a final score of 15-12.
The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team went up against a tough and very tall opponent in Morris Tuesday night. In the first game the Tigers unfortunately lost in a really close one by a final score of 14-17.
GSW defeated Grace Christian in two sets 25-14, 25-11.
The Lady Tigers 5/6th grade basketball team opened up their season at home against a tough opponent in Coal City. Our Tigers found themselves trailing 8-14 at the end of the 3rd quarter. However, they rallied back and were trailing by only 1 point,14-15, with a minute left in the game. With 38 seconds to go Presley Franciskovich made what ended up being the game winning jump shot and the Lady Tigers went on to win by a score of 18-15.