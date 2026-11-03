Nov 2 – 5/6 grade Lady Tigers Basketball The 5/6 grade Lady Tigers basketball team ended their season last night with a win against Reed Custer at home. The Tigers won by a final score of 28-10. Giving them an overall season record of 20-4. Lucy DeYoung and Presley Franciskovich led the team in scoring with 10 each. Lexi Christensen had 4, Madison Kelly had 2 and Evelyn Sorensen had 2. (LtoR) 40 Charley Lopez, 44 Bella Mccubbin, 32 Khaleesi Gregory, 0 Presley Franciskovich, Coach Garrett Vermaat, 22 Lucy DeYoung, 1 Evelyn Sorensen, 14 Emma Lane, 11 Lexi Christensen, 5 Madison Kelly, and 20 Viviana Martinez. Nov 2 – 5th/6th Grade Boys Basketball vs Herscher Limestone Monday night, our Tigers showed great determination and heart against Herscher Limestone. After falling behind 14-0, the boys battled back to cut the deficit to just four points at halftime. Despite their efforts, we came up short with a final score of 27-19. I’m proud of the way our Tigers fought back and never gave up! In our second game, the Tigers played hard and continued to work together. Although we came up short with a final score of 26-2, the boys kept battling and gave it their best effort. I’m proud of their hard work and determination!

Oct 27 5/6 Grade Lady Tigers

The 5/6 grade Lady Tigers basketball team had a road game against Wilmington Tuesday night. They were looking to bounce back after their loss to Herscher the night before. This game was close from the start to the end. But in the end the Tigers were able to take it down, winning by a score of 13-10. Lexi Christensen led the team in scoring with 6, Presley Franciskovich had 5 and Khaleesi Gregory had 2. In the second game the Tigers dominated and won by a final of 12-2. Madison Kelly and Khaleesi Gregory each had 4 points while Emma Lane and Charley Lopez each had 2. The Tigers overall record on the season is now 18-3. Their next game is at home against Channahon on Thursday, October 29. Tipoff 430

Oct 26 5/6 Grade Lady Tigers

The 5/6 grade Lady Tigers basketball team suffered a tough loss in the first game on the road at Herscher. The final score was 18-35. Presley Franciskovich had 8 points. Khaleesi Gregory with 6. Evelyn Sorensen and Lexi Christensen each had 2. In the second game the Tigers defense held strong and they won by a score of 10-2. Lexi Christensen had 6 and Khaleesi Gregory had 4. The Lady Tigers overall record is now 16-3. They match up on the road against Wilmington Tuesday night. Tipoff 430!

Oct 22 Lady Tigers Basketball

The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team faced off against ICS at home Thursday night. In the first game, the Tigers dominated both offensively and defensively and secured a victory where they took control early in the game and never looked back. The final score was 27-4 Tigers. Presley Franciskovich led the team with 10 points. Evelyn Sorensen had 8. Bella Mccubbin had 4. Both Lexi Christensen and Charley Lopez had 2 and Lucy DeYoung added in 1 point. The 2nd game was much more of the same and the Tigers won comfortably by a score of 20-3. Evelyn Sorensen had 6. Lexi Christensen had 4. 2 of those points came at the free throw line where she made both of her attempts. Presley Franciskovich, Madison Kelly, Lucy DeYoung, Khaleesi Gregory and Charley Lopez all had 2 points each. This now brings the Lady Tigers overall record to 15-2 on the season! These girls will put their talents on display at Friday nights Blue and White Night held at GGS. Come out and show your support for them. Doors open at 5pm! 🐯🏀

Oct 21 Lady Tigers Basketball

The 5/6 grade Lady Tigers basketball team had a road match up with Grand Ridge on Wednesday night. They played only 1 game and came out on top winning by a final score of 16-8. Lucy DeYoung, Bella Mccubbin, Viviana Martinez and Khaleesi Gregory all had 2 points while Evelyn Sorensen led the team with 8 points. This brings the Lady Tigers overall record to 13-2 on the season. The Tigers have a home match up on Thursday night against ICS

Oct 15 Lady Tigers Basketball

The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team had a road match up at Seneca. Their defense struggled early and they found themselves trailing 7-10 at the end of the first quarter. However, they only allowed a total of 5 points in the next 3 quarters and their offense was too much for Seneca to handle and the Lady Tigers won by a final score of 27-15. Presley Franciskovich had 9, Evelyn Sorensen had 8, Lucy DeYoung had 6 and Lexi Christensen had 4. In the second game the Tigers led comfortably from the start and never looked back. They won by a final score of 11-6. Evelyn Sorensen had 9 and Charley Lopez had 2. This brings the Tigers overall record to 10-2 on the season. This Saturday, the Lady Tigers have their annual Tri Play tournament at MVK with their first game tipping off at 10 am.

Oct 13 Lady Tigers Basketball

On Tuesday 10/13 the 5/6 grade Lady Tigers basketball team matched up in a rivalry with Dwight. The 1st game was neck and neck from the start to the finish. But in the end the Tigers came out on top, winning by a final score of 16-15. Lucy DeYoung was a force in the paint where she dominated rebounds and contributed to the scoring by adding in 9 points. Khaleesi Gregory had 4 points. Presley Franciskovich scored only 2 points, but both points came at the free throw line where she knocked down both of her attempts. Evelyn Sorensen had 1 point.

In the second game the Lady Tigers fell short, losing by a score of 0-6. Their overall record on the season is now 8-2. Their next game is Thursday 10/15 at Seneca. Tipoff 430.

Oct 13 GSW defeated Tri-Point in two sets 25-23, 25-18 in round one of the RVC Conference Tournament.

GSW ( 17-14 overall ) Brynn Christensen- 7 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 2 digs Grace Vitko- 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 8 digs, 1 assist Lily Buck- 5 kils , 6 digs, 2 assists Jaci Wilkey- 3 kills, 1 dig, 2 assists Kaylee Tousignant- 2 kills, 3 assists, 6 digs Liv Siano- 1 kill, 9 assists, 2 aces, 1 block, 9 digs Julianna Moats- 9 digs, 1 kill Abbie Olsen- 2 blocks, 2 digs Autumn Manzello- 5 digs JV: GSW defeated Tri-Point in two sets 25-13, 25-13

Oct 6 Lady Tigers Basketball

The 5/6 grade Lady Tigers basketball team had their first road match up of the season on Tuesday night. In game 1 they started out with an early lead and never looked back. They won by a final score of 20-9.

Emma Lane led all scorers with 6. Evelyn Sorensen, Lexi Christensen and Lucy DeYoung all had 4 points. Presley Franciskovich had 2. In game 2 the Tigers started out a little slow and were trailing 0-4 about half way through the first half. However, they showed resilience and focus and ended the game on an 11-0 run and won game 2 by a final score of 11-4. Presley Franciskovich had 6. Lucy DeYoung had 3 and Evelyn Sorensen had 2. This brings the Lady Tigers overall record to 7-1 on the season. They have a big break before their next game which isn’t until Tuesday Oct 13, home Vs Dwight. Tipoff 430. Go Tigers!

Oct 5 – Lady Tigers Basketball

The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team continued their winning ways on Monday night with 2 wins at home against Ransom. The first game was neck and neck the whole way but the Tigers played hard and stayed focused and came out on top by a final score of 15-12. Evelyn Sorensen led the way with 7 points, Lucy DeYoung put in 4 and Presley Franciskovich and Madison Kelly each had 2. The second game the Tigers led comfortably from start to finish and won by a final score of 8-3. Lexi Christensen had 6 and Charley Lopez had 2. This brings the Tigers overall record to 5-1 on the season! They get right back to action Tuesday night against Saratoga in what will be their first away game of the season. Tipoff 430.

Sept 30 – Tigers Volleyball

The 5/6th grade Lady Tigers basketball team went up against a tough and very tall opponent in Morris Tuesday night. In the first game the Tigers unfortunately lost in a really close one by a final score of 14-17. Presley Franciskovich and Evelyn Sorensen each had 4 points while Lexi Christensen, Emma Lane and Khaleesi Gregory each contributed 2. The 2nd game the Lady Tigers came out on top and held Morris to 0 points and won by a final score of 10-0. Lexi Christensen had 4 points while Presley Franciskovich, Evelyn Sorensen and Khaleesi Gregory each had 2. The Lady Tigers will take a few days off and get back into action Monday Oct 5th at home against Ransom. Tipoff at 430.

Sept 29 – Tigers Volleyball

GSW defeated Grace Christian in two sets 25-14, 25-11. GSW (13-13 overall, 6-2 RVC conference) Grace Vitko- 12 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs Liv Siano- 3 kills, 15 assists, 2 aces, 8 digs Brynn Christensen- 3 kills Abbie Olsen- 2 kills, 1 dig Lily Buck- 2 kills, 3 digs Jaci Wilkey- 1 kill, 1 assist Jo Male- 2 assists Kaylee Toursignant- 2 assists, 1 digs Lily Eddy- 1 ace, 2 digs Autumn Manzello- 1 kill JV- GSW defeats Grace Christian in two sets 25-16, 25-10.

Sept 29 – Tigers Basketball