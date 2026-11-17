Nov 16 – Dwight vs Plano – Somonauk Tourney

Girls Basketball: The Varsity Lady Trojans started their season on Monday night at the Somonauk Tourney taking on Plano. Dwight trailed 2-16 at the end of first quarter, 20-31 at half time and fought back to come within 6 points in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they fell short and lost 49-59. Scoring leaders included Mikayla Chambers with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Shay Sulzberger chipped in 13 points, and Liv Buck hit three 3’s to finish with 9 points and 5 steals. They travel to Somonauk again on Tuesday, 11/17 to face Aurora Central Catholic.