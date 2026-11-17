From Farm to Faucet

In-field conservation on your farm can create big wins for your local drinking water! Join us on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at the PTI Farm, 1701 Deerfield Rd, Pontiac, IL for an informative field day focused on the intersections between water quality, cover crops, and soil health hosted by American Water, Precision Technology, and American Farmland Trust, with generous support from American Water Charitable Foundation. The event begins at 8:30 am and will conclude at 1:30 pm.

During this field day we will:

Tour the local water treatment plant to understand the flow of water off the fields and how water is treated for our consumption.

Learn about in-field conservation practices and research taking place at PTI.

Gain insight into the ways cover crops can positively impact our water quality and your bottom line.

Share information on available cover crop incentive programs.

Our day will feature speakers Dr. Shalamar Armstrong of Purdue University, Jason Webster of Precision Planting, and Ted Kratschmer of American Water. We will host two raffle drawings to close out the day that you won’t want to miss!

A light breakfast and lunch are provided. This event is free, but registration is required. Contact Joe Stuckel at 309-287-3490 with questions or to register.

Hope to see you there!