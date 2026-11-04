Fall into fun and learning at Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has planned several events to keep members of our community busy, entertained, and learning. These events are free and open to the public. However, due to limited space, registration is required. To register for any of the programs, please call 815-584-3061 or find a sign-up link on the library’s Facebook page or website, prairiecreeklibrary.org.

The next installment of our Fascinating People series will be Jim Henson, presented at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 9. Everyone knows Jim Henson as the creator of The Muppet Show, but did you know he also created a puppet segment for the first season of Saturday Night Live? Learn about Jim’s life and creative works.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 12, to discuss the mysterious disappearance of the Martin Family. In 1958, Oregon couple Ken and Barbara Martin packed three daughters into the family station wagon to purchase Christmas greenery and were never seen again. The case was back in the news last year with a new discovery. All adults and teens are welcome to participate.

Reese’s Pieces Turkeys will be the craft of the day at 11 am Saturday, Nov. 14. Participants will create a turkey that can be filled with Reese’s Pieces for the holiday. This is a craft for all ages.

A Cheese Tasting will be held at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 16. This event is for adults only. Participants will try different types and flavors of cheese in order to get new ideas for holiday platters.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Nov. 17, to discuss “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Lisa Marie Presley. This group is open to all adults, and copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.

Senior Social will meet at 1 pm Wednesday, Nov. 18. This event is for an adult over the age of 50. This month, the group will be playing dominoes. If you don’t know how to play, a staff member will teach you. Snacks will be served.

Crochet Club will meet at 6 pm Wednesday, Nov. 18. This group is open to anyone who crochets+- at any skill level or would like to learn.

Read with Sandy will take place from 3:30-4:30 pm Thursday, Nov. 19. Children should be registered for a 15-minute time slot. Kids are invited to read to Sandy, a golden retriever training to be a therapy dog, with her owner Kim Trainor. Studies have shown that children who read aloud to pets improve their skills without stress.

Open Mic Night will take place at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 19. Talents of all kinds are welcome, whether your talent is reading a poem or story, singing, playing an instrument, telling jokes, or performing magic tricks. Spectators also are welcome to join us to appreciate the talent. NEW THIS TIME: We will have audience members cast votes for their favorite performer, and the winner will receive a $50 cash prize.

Prairie Singers will return for their annual Christmas performance at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 30. This year, the library is partnering with the Country Mansion, and the performance will take place in the Garden Room, located next door to the library. The performance is free, but drinks will be available for purchase, including some specialty cocktails.

Every Wednesday, Toddler Time will be offered for children aged 0-4 and their caregivers. This program includes stories, crafts, and activities.

Stayin’ Fit and Active morning workouts will continue at 8 am each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The class offers chair or gentle exercises, focusing on chair yoga, core strengthening and balance.

For dates of later upcoming events, please stop by the library for a complete events list.

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