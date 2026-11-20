Dwight Township High School Prepares to Host 2026 Route 17 Classic DWIGHT — High school boys basketball officially tips off in Dwight next week as Dwight Township High School co-hosts the annual Route 17 Classic Thanksgiving tournament beginning Monday, November 23, 2026. Running through Saturday, November 28, the regional showcase brings together eight area programs split across two pool-play locations: Dwight Township High School and Woodland High School in Streator. Varsity pool games in Dwight will be contested at the high school gymnasium (801 S. Franklin St.), while junior varsity matchups will take place across town at Dwight Grade School.

Dwight Pool Matchups

Under head coach Jeremy Connor, the Dwight Trojans will open their 2026–27 campaign in front of their home crowd with three consecutive nights of pool play against Earlville, Gardner-South Wilmington, and Momence.

Dwight Pool Varsity Schedule Location: Dwight Township High School (801 S. Franklin St., Dwight, IL) Date Time Matchup Mon, Nov. 23 5:30 PM Momence vs. Gardner-South Wilmington Mon, Nov. 23 7:00 PM Dwight vs. Earlville Tue, Nov. 24 5:30 PM Earlville vs. Momence Tue, Nov. 24 7:00 PM Dwight vs. Gardner-South Wilmington Wed, Nov. 25 5:30 PM Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Earlville Wed, Nov. 25 7:00 PM Dwight vs. Momence