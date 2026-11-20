Dwight Township High School Prepares to Host 2026 Route 17 Classic
DWIGHT — High school boys basketball officially tips off in Dwight next week as Dwight Township High School co-hosts the annual Route 17 Classic Thanksgiving tournament beginning Monday, November 23, 2026.
Running through Saturday, November 28, the regional showcase brings together eight area programs split across two pool-play locations: Dwight Township High School and Woodland High School in Streator. Varsity pool games in Dwight will be contested at the high school gymnasium (801 S. Franklin St.), while junior varsity matchups will take place across town at Dwight Grade School.
Dwight Pool Matchups
Under head coach Jeremy Connor, the Dwight Trojans will open their 2026–27 campaign in front of their home crowd with three consecutive nights of pool play against Earlville, Gardner-South Wilmington, and Momence.
Under head coach Jeremy Connor, the Dwight Trojans will open their 2026–27 campaign in front of their home crowd with three consecutive nights of pool play against Earlville, Gardner-South Wilmington, and Momence.
Dwight Pool Varsity Schedule
Location: Dwight Township High School (801 S. Franklin St., Dwight, IL)
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Mon, Nov. 23
|5:30 PM
|Momence vs. Gardner-South Wilmington
|Mon, Nov. 23
|7:00 PM
|Dwight vs. Earlville
|Tue, Nov. 24
|5:30 PM
|Earlville vs. Momence
|Tue, Nov. 24
|7:00 PM
|Dwight vs. Gardner-South Wilmington
|Wed, Nov. 25
|5:30 PM
|Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Earlville
|Wed, Nov. 25
|7:00 PM
|Dwight vs. Momence
Championship Saturday
Following a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, tournament action resumes on Saturday, November 28. Pool standings from both the Dwight and Woodland brackets will determine Saturday’s crossover matchups. All varsity placement and championship games will be hosted at Dwight Township High School, while junior varsity crossover contests will conclude at Woodland High School.
Following a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, tournament action resumes on Saturday, November 28. Pool standings from both the Dwight and Woodland brackets will determine Saturday’s crossover matchups. All varsity placement and championship games will be hosted at Dwight Township High School, while junior varsity crossover contests will conclude at Woodland High School.