REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library

On November 11, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Brad Hansen

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Shellee Tyne, Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Tyne announced that Sam Beier had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Tyne’s report stands as read.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mrs. Schultz’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that we are inching toward completion of the Maintenance/Pre-K Shed. He also commented on how nice the Veteran’s Day ceremony was earlier today.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Regular Monthly Board Meeting

2) Bills

13) Approve resignation, Steven Lopez, 8th Grade Volleyball Coach

4) Approve employment, Kara Stork, 8th Grade Volleyball Coach

5) Approve employment, Jordan Schultz, 7th Grade Volleyball Coach

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong announced that the district has received a Commendable designation on the State Report Card this year. He stated that while Commendable is an acceptable designation, we should be looking at ways to receive a higher designation. He will have Mrs. Schultz here at the December meeting to give an overview of and review our district data to look for those areas of improvement.

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy 123 updates. Topics addressed in this update are: new district policies on student wireless communication devices; trailer legislation updates to Faith’s Law; and guidelines surrounding artificial intelligence in public schools. It also provides revised sample policy language and administrative procedures to help local school boards maintain legal compliance across their operations. These updates will be brought back at the December meeting for a 2nd reading and final approval.

Mr. DeLong presented a retention agreement and contingency fee contract with Miller, Tracy, Braun, Funk & Miller and with Gibbs Mura to pursue a cause of action in MDL 3047, In Re: Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation, pending in the Northern District of California. Mr. DeLong explained that this is a 700 million dollar mass tort litigation case against Meta and other social media companies coming out of California. The basis of the case is that social media causes mental health concerns in kids. This action will allow us to be a part of this litigation and while he does not anticipate any large settlement amounts, he believes it will help drive future policy change and will force social media companies to address mental health issues and help school districts with individualized concerns. He noted that this will not cost the district anything; the attorneys will benefit from the final payout.

Mr. DeLong presented the insurance committee’s proposals for employee medical, dental, vision and life insurance for 2027. The committee’s choice is to go with Consociate/Aetna for medical insurance; and to go with Principal for dental, vision and life insurance. Both of these companies are contracted through Midwestern Insurance Associates Agency, Inc, which is new to our school district. This would be a change from our current third-party vendor, Assured Partners. Blue Cross came in with an increase of 14%; the increase in costs that we will see with Aetna comes in at approximately 1%. MIA believes they can save us over $200,000 next year going with this self-funded plan.

approve the employee medical insurance contract with Consociate/Aetna, through Midwestern Insurance Associates Agency, Inc, as presented.

approve the employee dental, vision and life insurance contract with Principal, through Midwestern Insurance Associates Agency, Inc, as presented.

Mr. DeLong made his presentation of the 2026 Tax Levy Proposal. He is recommending the Board choose Scenario #3, which would increase the extension by 3.07%, but decrease our overall rate from 2.9455 to 2.8500 in order to help local taxpayers. This will be brought back to the December Board meeting for discussion and final approval. That scenario also leaves over $200,000 of uncollected tax revenue.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that there is a need for a joint session with the DTHS Board in December; therefore, he is changing the monthly meeting from December 9th to December 16th as a Special Joint Meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the DTHS Library.

Executive Session at 6:49 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; According to Section 2, subsection c, #2 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

exit Executive Session at 7:31 p.m.

adjourned the meeting at 7:32 p.m.