REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Cafeteria On November 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Max Sulzberger

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Jacob Scheuer, Athletic Director

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Allegra Victor as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

The Board discussed the pros and cons of moving to 8-man football for the 2027-2029 school years. Mr. DeLong made a presentation to approximately 35 members of the public regarding the reasons why we are considering moving to 8-man Football. He noted the decreasing numbers of participants, and the health of the players we do have. He reported that recruiting happens on a near-daily basis and still we don’t end up with enough players. The 8 man association needs a commitment by December 1 and if we wait there is a very real possibility that we could end up next summer not having enough varsity players to support having a varsity season. He stated that our JV has only played 8 games over the past 2 seasons due to numbers; therefore those players don’t have much experience going into a Varsity schedule. He also stated that we have been trying to get into a couple of 1A conferences for the past several years but have not been voted in by the conference schools due to our geographic location to most of the schools.

He noted that there are 30-plus teams who have gone to 8-man Football. He also noted that canceling games is a real possibility and that not only affects our Football team, but our Band and Cheer squad, the coaches and all of the families. The following members of the community made comments either in support or in opposition regarding this issue:

Randy Irvin

Jennifer Franklin

Jared Anderson

Kayden Wood

Jeremy Wood

Laura Pittenger

Luke Standiford

RJ Christenson

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you card was received from the family of Julia Lardi.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mrs. Schultz’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the Track company is back to do some necessary tiling around the track. He also stated that he is in the process of getting bids for the locker room remodel for next summer.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Entered into Executive Session at 7:02 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; According to Section 2, subsection c, #2 of the Open Meetings Act.

exit Executive Session at 7:20 p.m.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the October 21, 2026 Regular Monthly Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve resignation, Allison Siebert, School Nurse

4) Approve resignation, Steven Lopez, V olleyball Coach

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong announced that the district has received a Commendable designation on the State Report Card this year. He stated that while Commendable is an acceptable designation, we should be looking at ways to receive a higher designation. He will have Mrs. Schultz here at the December meeting to give an overview of and review our district data to look for those areas of improvement.

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy 123 updates. Topics addressed in this update are: new district policies on student wireless communication devices; trailer legislation updates to Faith’s Law; and guidelines surrounding artificial intelligence in public schools. It also provides revised sample policy language and administrative procedures to help local school boards maintain legal compliance across their operations. These updates will be brought back at the December meeting for a 2nd reading and final approval.

Mr. DeLong presented a retention agreement and contingency fee contract with Miller, Tracy, Braun, Funk & Miller and with Gibbs Mura to pursue a cause of action in MDL 3047, In Re: Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation, pending in the Northern District of California. Mr. DeLong explained that this is a 700 million dollar mass tort litigation case against Meta and other social media companies coming out of California. The basis of the case is that social media causes mental health concerns in kids. This action will allow us to be a part of this litigation and while he does not anticipate any large settlement amounts, he believes it will help drive future policy change and will force social media companies to address mental health issues and help school districts with individualized concerns. He noted that this will not cost the district anything; the attorneys will benefit from the final payout.

Mr. DeLong presented the insurance committee’s proposals for employee medical, dental, vision and life insurance for 2027. The committee’s choice is to go with Consociate/Aetna for medical insurance; and to go with Principal for dental, vision and life insurance. Both of these companies are contracted through Midwestern Insurance Associates Agency, Inc, which is new to our school district. This would be a change from our current third-party vendor, Assured Partners. Blue Cross came in with an increase of 14%; the increase in costs that we will see with Aetna comes in at approximately 1%. MIA believes they can save us over $200,000 next year going with this self-funded plan.

Mr. DeLong made his presentation of the 2026 Tax Levy Proposal. He is recommending the Board choose Scenario #2, which would increase the extension by 4.99%, but decreasing our overall rate from 2.3513 to 2.3272 in order to help local taxpayers. This will be brought back to the December Board meeting for discussion and final approval.

Mr. DeLong opened up final discussion for the Board on whether to move from 11-man to 8-man Football for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Board member Chris Bunting stated several reasons why he is not in favor of moving to 8-man Football. All others agreed with the recommendation of the Administration that it is an unfortunate but necessary change to be able to make certain that our students have a Football season for the next 2 years.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that there is a need for a joint session with the DGS Board in December; therefore, he is changing the GS monthly meeting from December 9th to December 16th as a Special Joint Meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the DTHS Library.

adjourned the meeting at 8:01 p.m. V oice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.