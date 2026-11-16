Discolored soybeans raise export concerns



By RHIANNON BRANCH

FarmWeek

An abnormal amount of discolored soybeans have been spotted at Illinois elevators this fall, raising questions about the cause and whether foreign buyers will accept them.

“The inside of the bean is a good bean, but we’re seeing that probably 3% to 30% of the bean has discoloration,” said Matt Raben, a grain merchandiser with Lakeside Grain Trading, told Rita Frazer with the RFD Radio Network.

For most, the discoloration has been brown. Abigail Peterson, director of agronomy for the Illinois Soybean Association, said it’s likely from compounds like iron and isoflavones that build up in the seed coat and react to specific weather conditions.

“Some fields with certain varieties can show more expression, especially with the weather we’ve had — hotter months with moisture at the end of the growing season,” Peterson said.

Enlist soybeans, which make up about 65% of the planted crop, have a buildup of those compounds that express more heavily during these environmental conditions, according to Peterson.

“There’s a lot of studies that have been conducted on soybean quality and color and these color issues in Illinois are most likely cosmetic,” she said. “This is not a quality issue.”

Still, a certain level of brown discoloration classifies them as “soybeans of other color” (SBOC) and can lead to dockage or rejection at the elevator as some foreign buyers are hesitant to purchase them.







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“Today, a lot of exporters are kind of shying away from those beans and I’m sure there will be a discount from some countries,” Raben said.

“We need to sit down and figure out why it happened and what we can do differently to make sure we supply the best product possible to our exporters.”

All soybean farmers in the state are encouraged to fill out the Illinois Soybean Delivery and Quality Survey online to help ISA better understand where the issue stems from. That survey link is here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/5a8650ed0d72c28062a23ebf0f67769c?r=use1

Farmers experiencing discolored soybeans can contact Peterson at abigail.peterson@ilsoy.org to discuss what they are seeing.

ISA will use the survey information to work with the U.S. Soybean Export Council and United Soybean Board on trade communication and further research.

“We want to be clear that our beans are still high quality and can be used in many different ways for processing,” Peterson said. “And if markets are still sensitive to the discoloration for their wants, we then need to understand from the field side how to alleviate this issue, which comes with more research and understanding of the genetics behind what is happening.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.