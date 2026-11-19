Candidates in the April 6 consolidated election in Livingston County are required to file their petitions between Monday, November 16 and Monday, November, 23.

Here is a list of local office-holders whose seats are up for election:

Village of Dwight – 3 seats with 4-year terms are open for Village Trustees

Marla Kinkade

Pete Meister

Debra Karch

Dwight Township High School Board

Chris Bunting Erin Connor Kim Frauli Jake Tjelle

Dwight Common School Board