Candidates in the April 6 consolidated election in Livingston County are required to file their petitions between Monday, November 16 and Monday, November, 23.
Here is a list of local office-holders whose seats are up for election:
Village of Dwight – 3 seats with 4-year terms are open for Village Trustees
Marla Kinkade
Pete Meister
Debra Karch
Dwight Township High School Board
Chris Bunting
Erin Connor
Kim Frauli
Jake Tjelle
Dwight Common School Board
Mark Christenson
Jaime Mallaney
Chuck Trainor