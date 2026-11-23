Blue Christmas Service

Christmas is often talked about as the happiest time of year. But so often that is not how everyone actually feels. Christmas, with its focus on family and celebration, can feel overwhelming for so many people. Christmas can just feel depressing. For people that are dealing with the loss of loved ones, divorce, loss of a job, or estrangement from family, Christmas is just a reminder of what they are missing.

There are many reasons why someone might be feeling ‘blue’ at Christmas time. If that is you, you are invited to the Reddick United Methodist Church at 35900 E 3200 N Road in Reddick, IL, for a Blue Christmas Service on December 20, 2026, at 5pm. The Blue Christmas Service is a time of acknowledging our grief, sadness, and pain that we might be feeling at Christmas time. The service will be led by Pastor Mary McQuilkin of the Herscher/Reddick/South Wilmington United Methodist Churches. Questions? Office: 815-426-6169; email: herscherumc@yahoo.com.