BLUE CHRISTMAS – A Service o f Reflection

Holidays can be a rough time of year for some of us as we experience the feelings of loss of loved ones or it can just be a time of loneliness or just a need to sit and feel the presence of God in our lives. We will once again be holding our annual “Blue Christmas” service on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 2:00pm at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City. This is a time where we gather to reflect and experience peace through reflections…to take time just to “be” and be in community with others who are also sharing this time. Come, and join us. Take time before the busy-ness of the holidays take over our time and lives.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Come and celebrate! We will be holding our Christmas Eve service at 5:00pm on December 24th at the Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe, Gardner, 202 N. Monroe and New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 N. Garfield, Coal City. We will be celebrating the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper as well as a sharing of candlelight. Come and join us as we gather and share the story of the birth of Jesus through scripture and song.