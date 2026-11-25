The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday, November 24, 2026 in the lower level of Village Hall.

Trustees in attendance were Joshua Jahn, Daniel Hansen, Austin Haacke and Debra Karch. Absent were Marla Kinkade and Pete Meister.

Others in attendance were Village President Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, and Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

Motion approving payments of November 24, 2026, $54,980.90 Motion approving payments in between board meetings of $558,950.73 Motion approving fund transfer of $366,221.25 from NHR Sales Tax (36) to NHR Referendum Bond (47) Motion approving fund transfer of $309,148.75 from Water (51) to Water Bond (41) Motion approving fund transfer of $71,525.89 from General (01) to Public Building Restoration (14) Motion approving the minutes of October 27, 2026, Village Board Meeting Motion approving the minutes of November 17, 2026, Committee Meetings Motion approving October 2026 Treasurer’s Report Motion approving IMIC insurance renewal for $266,362.00

In Public Forum, Dwight resident Roy Carter expressed concerns about possible ordinance violation issues in his neighborhood.

Mayor Paul Johnson gave insight to a letter sent out by Jones, Lang, and LaSalle to property owners adjacent to the Megasite 55 site northeast of Dwight. JLL is the primary commercial real estate broker and site evaluator for the Dwight Megasite industrial site and is apparently looking to increase the footprint of the site for a potential investor.

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported the doors and windows at Village Hall had been decorated in conjunction with the Dwight Events Group Christmas Decorating Contest. She added that a meeting is scheduled with Dwight Public Schools to discuss water draining issues in the area.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan told the Board that three new police officers would be graduating soon from the training academy. After completing graduation, they will start a 12 – 16 local training program.

He added that the Department had been awarded a $23,788 grant for new tasers. Dwight was one of 30 similar departments out of 100 who applied for the grants. In addition, there has been action within the department to initiate a crisis intervention therapy dog program which will be discussed further at the December board meeting. Also, reminders of the winter overnight parking ban will begin to be placed on vehicles parked on Village streets.

EMS Director Dustin Campbell reported that the remounted ambulance had passed state inspection. He added Heritage Prairie Windfarms has donated $10,000 to the EMS Department to purchase protective equipment.

Public Works Director Cory Scoles wanted residents to be aware that Monday, November 30 will be the last day for leaf pick-up and taht the overnight parking ban will begin December 1.

Ordinances and resolutions considered:

1. Motion to approve Resolution 2026-32 accepting the bid recommendation and awarding the contract for supplemental West Ford Gooseberry Creek Culvert Project (Brewster Run).

• This resolution awards a contract to Opperman Construction for the purpose of installing a culvert on Brewster Run to facilitate water drainage under the railroad at a cost of $663,140.00. This should help flooding issues on the northeast and east portions of the Village.

2. Motion to approve Ordinance 1589: Amending Section 50-27 of the Municipal Code regarding public comment time limits and disturbing meetings.

• This ordinance addresses the length of time each speaker can address the Board (remaining at 5 minutes) and establishes guidelines on disruptive behavior.

3. Motion to approve Ordinance 1590: Regulating the Use of Low-Speed Electric Scooters Within the Village of Dwight.

• This ordinance generally follows newly enacted state laws but allows for confiscation of vehicles from minors and requires parents/guardians to reclaim the vehicle and be responsible for fines.

Old Business:

1. Motion to approve final payment of $61,667.50 to Lovell Construction for the Stevenson Pool Demolition Project, retaining $2,000 for spring restoration.

• Payment was approved contingent on receipt of the State Geotech Report.

2. Eagle Scout project

• Eagle Scout Carter Christensen was given approval to proceed with his plan to revamp and upgrade the Village playground park on East South Street. The concept includes plans to add a sign, a bench and upgrade or add new playground equipment, with the project to be completed by the summer of 2027. Funding will come from donations and proceeds of selling Carter’s home grown popcorn.

New Businessitems considered:

1. Motion to approve proposal from All Service Contracting Corp at $5,400.00 for Sampling & Laboratory Testing of Filter Media

• Approved

2. 100 E. Waupansie: Ground Mounted Solar

• A variance request was submitted regarding a ground mounted solar unit. At the time the request was submitted no Village ordinance was in force addressing this type of structure. The Board considered the structure to be a safety concern and voted to decline the request.

3. Motion to approve Chamlin & Associates to develop a 10-Year Water and Sewer Capital Improvement Plan, including estimated project costs, at a cost not to exceed $5,000.

• Approved

4. Motion to approve GLCEDC 2026 Membership at $8,504.00

• Approved

5. Motion to approve Police Officer (Hunter Killian) resignation effective November 30, 2026

• Approved

6. Police Staffing

• Discussion on this topic addressed the need for additional hiring because of the onging retention problem of police officers. The Board voted to go to a full staffing level of 11 officers.

5. Motion to approve Dwight Events Group Sweaty Sweater 5K road closure of East Main Street from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 am on December 5, 2026.

• Approved

6. Motion to approve John Fox Farm to use the Village’s vacant lot on E Chippewa for a Highland Cow petting zoo on December 5, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm during the Sleigh All Day event

• Approved

7. Motion to approve Comfort Cookin to set up a tent downtown for the Sleigh All Day event on December 5, 2026.

The Board moved into Executive Session to Collective Bargaining – Section 2 (c) 2.

The next Village Board Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 22.