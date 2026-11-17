Sunday, November 15, 2026 – The 2026 Dwight/GSW Cross Country Team held their awards program on Sunday evening at the DTHS cafeteria. The award recipients were: Nicole Schimdt (Most Improved), Mikayla Chambers (Most Outstanding), Luke Josefik (Most Improved), and Joe Faris (Most Outstanding). Congratulation to these young athletes and to their teammates who also had successful season.

Award winners: L-R Luke Josefik, Nicole Schimdt, Mikayla Chambers, Joe Faris

2026 XC squad:

bottom row L-R: Libby Stipanovich, Chloe Biros, Nicole Schimdt, Mikayla Chambers, Coach Lane

top row L-R: Michael Josefik, Luke Josefik, Joe Faris, Axel Kargle, David Allen