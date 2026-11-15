Dolores Elaine Pokarney, 91, of Fairbury and formerly of Dwight, IL passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury surrounded by her family.

Dolores’ visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at McDowell United Methodist Church, McDowell, IL with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Mary Arnold will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Wing, IL. The family requests memorials be made to Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury, IL.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso is assisting the family with services.

Dolores was born June 27, 1935, in Pontiac, IL the daughter of Clyde and Thelma Vance Kaisner. She married Maurice “Morrie” Pokarney on March 7, 1954, at McDowell United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her four sons Dale (Marsha) Pokarney of El Paso, Mark (Angie) Pokarney of Marseilles, Keith (Mary) Pokarney of Dwight, and Brian Pokarney of Coal City; eight grandchildren Coral, Jennifer, Amanda, Krissy, Erik, Kim, Kate, and Alaynna. Also surviving is her brother Richard (Wendy) Kaisner of Fairbury, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is her husband Morrie, grandson Michael Pokarney, and brother Duane Kaisner.

She was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church. Over the years, besides raising her four sons and helping with the farm, she also drove a school bus for the Dwight school district, worked at Bank of Dwight, was a cafeteria worker at the school, and owned and operated the Village Gift Shop in downtown Dwight. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Haven Nursing Home for their excellent care of Mom and Grandma for the past five years.