Lavon Wright, age 101, passed away with her loving family by her side at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Arc at Dwight.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Kempton Methodist Church. Burial will follow to Kempton Hill Cemetery, also in Kempton. Pastor Barb Schlatter will be presiding over her services. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, also at the church.

Memorials in Lavon’s memory may be made to the family.

Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Lavon Moore was born on January 17, 1925, in Kempton, IL, to Chester Moore and Addie (Roney) Moore. She married the love of her life, Merlyn Wright, on November 14, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1975.

Survivors include her children: Paul S. (Susan K.) Wright Sr. of North Olmsted, OH, Robert C. (Vickie) Wright of Cullom, IL, Ronald M. Wright of Pontiac, IL, and Tina Miller of Angleton, TX; grandchildren: Nicole Wright, Rochelle Skye-Rexford, Margie (James) Wright-McGowan, Paul S. (Catherine) Wright, Jr., John W. Wright, Aimee Wright, Carissa (Ryan) Firmand, Christopher Wright, Angie Wright, Frank (Michelle) Wright, Brenda (Robert) Pursley, Arthur “Dwayne” Miller, and Aaron Miller; great-grandchildren: Will III, Jessica, Susan, Roger, Paul III, John, Addison, Owen, Dakota, Mikayla, Tristan, Payton, Kazz, and Cali; and great-great-grandchildren, Joseph, Rosalynn, Adaleighn, and Brenley. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Deneyce Brantley, one daughter-in-law: Valerie Wright, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Terry L. Wright, siblings: Charles Moore, Marvin Moore, Helen Behrends, John Moore, and one son-in-law: Arthur Miller, and one granddaughter: Kathryn Wright Cunion.

She was a proud member of the Kempton Methodist Church.

She graduated from Kempton High School and then furthered her education at Galliger Business College for two years.

Lavon was employed at several different jobs over her lifetime. She worked at War Bonds in Chicago, Joliet Arsenal in Elwood, IL, and then as a volunteer Foster Grandmother at the Fox Center in Dwight, IL, for over 25 years.

Lavon enjoyed crocheting, crafts, needle point, making Christmas ornaments, and doing any and all sorts of crafts. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends, ballroom dancing, and taking trips to Chicago with her husband to dance.

Above all, Lavon loved her family deeply. She made countless unforgettable memories with all of her loved ones and they will be forever remembered and carried on by them.

She truly was the best mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great grandma. She will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

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