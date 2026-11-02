Oct 30 – The varsity football team continued its playoff run in impressive fashion Friday night, earning a 40–20 victory over Wethersfield.

Ayden Collom led the offensive attack with 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, while Joe Duffy added 64 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and a 74-yard touchdown reception. Bachand finished the night with 136 passing yards and two touchdown passes, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Trevor Jensen in the fourth quarter.