Oct 30 – The varsity football team continued its playoff run in impressive fashion Friday night, earning a 40–20 victory over Wethersfield.
Ayden Collom led the offensive attack with 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, while Joe Duffy added 64 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and a 74-yard touchdown reception. Bachand finished the night with 136 passing yards and two touchdown passes, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Trevor Jensen in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Zach Bumpous led the Trojans with nine total tackles, including six solo stops. Collom added eight tackles, while Bachand recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception. Alex Ortiz also contributed with three tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss. The victory brings the varsity record to 8-3 and they will travel to Clifton this Saturday, kickoff is scheduled for 3PM.