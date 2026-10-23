Princeton – Lois Ann Frantz, 76, of Princeton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Liberty Village Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Moline, IL on March 15, 1950 to the late George and Florence (Heard) Odendahl.

Lois dedicated 37 years of her life to education as a teacher in the Tri-Point School District. Her commitment to teaching and helping children learn made a lasting impact on the students and families she served throughout her career. Following her years in the classroom, Lois continued giving back to her community by volunteering at Lincoln Elementary School in Princeton.

Above all, Lois cherished her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Rick Frantz of Princeton, Illinois; her daughter, Jennifer Shelton and her husband, Jason, of Joliet, Illinois; and her son, Raymond Frantz and his wife, Erin, of Minooka, Illinois. She was a proud grandmother to three grandchildren, Abbie, Joey, and Rylee Frantz, who brought great joy to her life.

Lois is also survived by her siblings, Donna (Don) Zobrist of Port Byron, Illinois; Deb (Dean) Mathias of Milan, Illinois; Carl (Sue) Odendahl of Moline, Illinois; and Cheryl (Gene) Anderson of Geneseo, Illinois. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.

Preceded in death by her parents George Odendahl and Florence Odendahl.

Lois will be remembered for her dedication to education, her willingness to give back to her community, and, most importantly, the love she shared with her family. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life honoring Lois on Sunday, November 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, located at 100 129th Infantry Dr. in Joliet, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we invite you to honor Lois’s memory by sharing a favorite story, a special memory, or a moment that captures the joy she brought to your life. May we continue to celebrate her life and cherish the love and memories she leaves behind.

Online condolences may be directed to www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements entrusted to Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.