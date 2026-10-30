16th Annual Artisan Faire
Visit the Kankakee County Museum for a fine art and fine craft show and sale to kick off the holiday season! The Kankakee County Museum provides a beautiful backdrop of exhibits to display booths to holiday shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts from local artisans. While you’re there, check out the Kankakee Quiltmakers Show featuring quilts from their September 2025 show: “Autumn Splendor”!
Take advantage of this opportunity to see all of the wonderful things the museumhas to offer while browsing unique artworks – with free admission. This year’s vendor fair will exhibit a variety of unique artistic creations from home décor to baked goods and coffee art.16th Annual Artisan Faire Vendors:
BumbleBeeds Jewelry
Cayuga Ridge Wood Works
Dark Moon Kreations
Deberah Smith
Delightfulhatter
Donna’s Garden Delights
GG’s Unique Creations
Janet’s Garden
Kankakee Art League
Karol Molnar
Little Angels’ Secret
Meg Went Wired
Moon Cookie Gallery
Mysi’s Art & Soul
Mystic Charm
Naomi’s Bows
New Beginnings for Cats
Pickloroxx
Prairie Flower Studios
Rocks by Scott
Rustic Roots Bakehouse
Sierra Lima Creations
TenkUi Coffee & Art
The Farmer’s Daughter
Valor Glass Works
Willow & Beetle