16 th Annual Artisan Faire

Visit the Kankakee County Museum for a fine art and fine craft show and sale to kick off the holiday season! The Kankakee County Museum provides a beautiful backdrop of exhibits to display booths to holiday shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind gifts from local artisans. While you’re there, check out the Kankakee Quiltmakers Show featuring quilts from their September 2025 show: “Autumn Splendor”!

Take advantage of this opportunity to see all of the wonderful things the museumhas to offer while browsing unique artworks – with free admission. This year’s vendor fair will exhibit a variety of unique artistic creations from home décor to baked goods and coffee art.16th Annual Artisan Faire Vendors:

BumbleBeeds Jewelry

Cayuga Ridge Wood Works

Dark Moon Kreations

Deberah Smith

Delightfulhatter

Donna’s Garden Delights

GG’s Unique Creations

Janet’s Garden

Kankakee Art League

Karol Molnar

Little Angels’ Secret

Meg Went Wired

Moon Cookie Gallery

Mysi’s Art & Soul

Mystic Charm

Naomi’s Bows

New Beginnings for Cats

Pickloroxx

Prairie Flower Studios

Rocks by Scott

Rustic Roots Bakehouse

Sierra Lima Creations

TenkUi Coffee & Art

The Farmer’s Daughter

Valor Glass Works

Willow & Beetle