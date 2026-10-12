Hippocrates Medical Clinic Offers Free Community Health Testing on October 24

Kankakee, IL — Hippocrates Medical Clinic is pleased to announce a free community health screening event on Saturday, October 24, providing A1C, Lipid Panel, and Urinalysis testing at no cost to the public. Screenings will be available from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 606 E Court St, Kankakee, IL 60901. — Hippocrates Medical Clinic is pleased to announce a free community health screening event on Saturday, October 24, providing A1C, Lipid Panel, and Urinalysis testing at no cost to the public. Screenings will be available from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 606 E Court St, Kankakee, IL 60901.

These free tests are made possible through a grant awarded to Hippocrates Medical Clinic by Heart to Heart International, supporting expanded access to preventive care for underserved communities. This partnership allows the clinic to offer essential diagnostic testing that helps identify diabetes, cardiovascular risk, kidney concerns, and other chronic conditions early.

“Preventive care is one of the strongest tools we have,” said Dr. Clarence Parks at Hippocrates Medical Clinic. “Thanks to the support of Heart to Heart International, we’re able to provide these critical screenings at no cost and empower our community to take control of their health.”

Walk‑ins are welcome, and no appointment is required.

For more information, please contact the clinic at 815‑216‑3446 or 815-715-8405 email hippocratesmedicalk3@gmail.com, Facebook messenger or visit hippocratesmedicalk3.org.