HELP WANTED

St. Peter’s Lutheran church, 2nd block south of the Dairy Queen, has been making quilts since 1970.

World relief quilts are sent to many countries around the world. Some are used in Africa in Catholic hospitals, as just an example of the ecumenical nature of the mission. Denominations aren’t so significant as the showing of God’s love. Over the years women from other churches have joined us and we’ve even sent some with the Methodist truckload of things to Appalachia. World relief quilts are sent to many countries around the world. Some are used in Africa in Catholic hospitals, as just an example of the ecumenical nature of the mission. Denominations aren’t so significant as the showing of God’s love. Over the years women from other churches have joined us and we’ve even sent some with the Methodist truckload of things to Appalachia.

We’ve called for and received fabric, old drapes, flannel and other sheets from the community which have helped us over the years.

But most of us are getting old, some past 90. We work together to keep material away from landfills, we serve a need, and we enjoy sharing coffee and treats with new friends and old.

Since 1970 we’ve completed 16,496 quilts but without more helping hands we can’t survive. We need to cut fabric with rotary cutters and mats to have squares and/or strips to be sewn together into tops. We tie them, and have tables on risers so it’s not so hard on backs. We have clamps to hold layers together making it much easier to hold them in place as we set them up. We fold the larger back piece around to the front where it is pinned down before sent to the sewing machine. Tops are usually sewn at home (aiming at 60 x 80). Unlike personal quilting, it doesn’t matter if your seams don’t match and there are no star points to worry about cutting off.

From The Paper – November 8, 2017

It’s an easy way to explore quilting where perfection isn’t in the job description. We call ourselves, COMFORTER’S INC but that’s for fun as there are no stock holders and no pay but lots of dividends. We usually quilt from 9-12 a.m. on the fourth Monday and Tuesday of the month. No reservations or commitments required. (We even have a lift if you want to avoid stairs but we need to know if we should unlock the outside door).

It won’t cramp our style if men come as well. They might be better cutters, and wrangling tables for set-up and take down can be an awkward and somewhat heavy job. Please come and take a look. Hope to see you on the 26th and 27th of October.

For more information you can call 815.210.7785.