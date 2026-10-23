REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On October 21, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli (6:02 p.m.); Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer

ABSENT: Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Nicole Leigh as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A card of thanks was received from the family of Mike Noonan.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mrs. Schultz’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the Track is essentially complete. There is some tiling work that still needs to be completed after the Football season is over, and the company will come back to re-seed the grass that didn’t take this fall. He noted that we have received a discount due to the incorrect color of the track, and also the company has agreed to extend the 3-year warranty on color fading to 4 years.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that he has received the Livingston County tax assessment and it has again increased, this time by 8%. He noted that Grundy County has only increased by 2.5% and LaSalle County’s has actually decreased a little. He intends to keep our proposal under 5% and will have his tax levy proposal ready for next month’s meeting. Mr. DeLong remarked on some recent social media posts that were made after a photo of our JV Football team was shared on The Paper’s website. He stated that the school and Administration fully support all of our employees and there is no place in our district for disparaging comments made regarding our staff on social media. He also noted that the negative remark was made by a parent who has done similar things in the past and has never been pleased with anything regarding the schools.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the September 16, 2026 Budget Hearing

2) Minutes of the September 16, 2026 Regular Monthly Board Meeting

3) Bills

4) Approve resignation, Ryan Armour, Custodian

5) Approve employment, Eric Scheuer, V olunteer Bass Fishing Coach

6) Approve employment, Andrea Scheuer, V olunteer Bass Fishing Coach

NEW BUSINESS

Early graduation requests were received from the following students:

1) Hannah Harsh

2) Honore Mwizerwa

3) Matt Watchinski

4) Mikayla Ely

5) Jason Stukel

6) Logan Squellati

7) Josh Watchek

8) Jensen Carman

While Jason Stukel is planning on entering the military, two others are planning on attending classes at JJC and the other students have either secured employment or intend to.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that he and Mr. Pittenger have been discussing the addition of another English Teacher. He stated that we used to have 3 English teachers, just as we have 3 Math teachers, and with the updated graduation and college requirements, the need is there to have more offerings for our students. This addition would allow us to offer more dual credit courses.

Mr. DeLong forwarded the following requested curriculum updates from Mr. Pittenger and Curriculum Director Julie Schultz:

a) Independent Study Online AP Classes

i) Language & Composition

ii) Literature & Composition

iii) Calculus

iv) Computer Science

v) Environmental Science

vi) Macroeconomics

vii) Microeconomics

viii) US Govt and Politics

ix) Statsx) Spanish Language & Culture

b) Dual Credit English 101 & 102

c) Dual Credit Math 127

d) Dual Credit Stats 101

e) Dual Credit College/Career 101

f) Community Internship

g) Addition of AP Biology (every other year alternating with Anatomy & Physiology)

h) Revisions

i) AP Music Theory will become a legitimate Yearlong AP Class offered every other year instead of every year—half teacher taught and half independent study

ii) Guitar will become an every other year offering alternating with AP Music Theory

iii) Elimination of Consumer Ed opposite of Driver’s Ed

iv) Career Quest becomes a required class paired with Driver’s Ed

v) Eliminate instructor taught AP Stats Offering

Mr. DeLong presented his proposal for the matching 2027 Maintenance Grant. He predicts that this may be the last round of Maintenance Grants for now, as the state’s initial investment has run its course. He notes the need to remodel the locker rooms and update more restrooms with this year’s grant.

Mr. DeLong reported that the district has met requirements for annual LEA determination from ISBE.

adjourned the meeting at 6:43 p.m.