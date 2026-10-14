Dear Illinois drivers: Don’t get caught in the headlights this fall

“Deer are on the move throughout the state, increasing your chances of encountering one at any time,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “Stay alert, even during routine trips and your daily commute. Following a few simple recommendations and rules can help you avoid a trip to the body shop – or worse.”

In 2025, there were 14,529 crashes involving deer in Illinois. Of those, 13,846 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, while 677 caused injuries. Six of the crashes resulted in seven fatalities.

Although a collision with deer can happen any time, Illinois is approaching the time of year when most occur. Last year, 41% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Rural areas were the site of 69% of crashes involving deer. Eight out of 10 collisions were at twilight or nighttime.

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Safe driving tips for deer-mating season:

Deer populations can thrive in urban, suburban and rural environments. Be aware of your surroundings, especially in areas with deer crossing signs.

Scan the sides of the road for eye shine – the reflection of headlights in their eyes.

Slow down if you see a deer. They move in groups. Anticipate that others will be following.

Prepare for the unexpected. Deer may stop in the middle of the road and not get out of the way for oncoming vehicles.

Buckle up. A seat belt always is your best defense in any crash.

Don’t veer for deer! If a collision is inevitable, glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into the opposite lanes of traffic or off the road.

“Deer are plentiful across Illinois, and drivers should be aware of their presence,” said IDNR Director Jim Montgomery. “Please be cautious while driving, as deer are notably active during fall mating season and around dawn and dusk.”

The Top 10 Illinois counties for crashes involving deer in 2025:

Cook ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 559 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ McHenry ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 391 Kane ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 372 Sangamon ​ ​ ​ 355 Will ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 342 ​ Madison ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 336 Lake ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 334 ​ Tazewell ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 330 ​ Peoria ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 325 Rock Island ​ 310

If you hit a deer, pull off to the shoulder, turn on your hazard lights and call 911. Do not exit the vehicle to check on an injured deer or pull it from the road.

For information on how to claim a deer involved in a crash, or to report possession of a deer killed in a crash, click here or visit the IDNR website at dnr.illinois.gov.