A new independent EMS taxing district is being proposed for rural Dwight, Emington, and Campus

A new independent taxing district is being proposed to solve long-term sustainability challenges for emergency medical services (EMS) in local rural communities. For years, surrounding outlying areas have received ambulance coverage from Dwight EMS without providing corresponding property tax revenue to support the operation. Driven by rising call volumes and the lack of a consistent, dedicated funding stream, officials have raised serious concerns about the ability to maintain reliable, high-quality emergency coverage across these rural spaces in the future. A New Funding Mechanism: DECREMS

To secure the future of regional emergency care, organizers are proposing the establishment of the Dwight-Emington-Campus Rural EMS District (DECREMS). This new, independent taxing district would implement a dedicated funding mechanism designed solely to support and improve emergency medical services for neighboring rural residents. The proposed DECREMS boundaries would encompass areas outside Dwight’s corporate limits, closely mirroring the existing perimeters of the Dwight Fire Protection District and the Emington-Campus Fire Protection District. However, officials emphasize that DECREMS would function as a completely separate, independent taxing entity, distinct from both fire protection districts. Moving to 24/7 Coverage

If voters approve the creation of the district, DECREMS will enter into a formal contract with the Village of Dwight to serve as the sole provider of emergency medical services within its borders.

Revenue generated through the new taxing district would directly fund a major expansion of local EMS operations:

Current Operations: The second ambulance is currently staffed for 12 hours per day .



Proposed Operations: DECREMS funding would allow staffing and operational coverage of the second ambulance to expand to 24 hours per day, seven days a week.



This round-the-clock expansion is expected to drastically improve ambulance availability and strengthen the overall emergency response infrastructure for both the Village of Dwight and the broader rural region.

Next Steps for Voters

The initiative is moving through its preliminary legislative and public phases. Volunteers are actively circulating petitions to place the referendum question on the ballot for the April 6, 2027, Consolidated Election .

Step Requirement / Timeline Status 1. Petition Drive Requires signatures from at least 5% of the applicable voting population Nearing Completion 2. Public Hearing Scheduled once signatures are verified Anticipated before the end of 2026 3. Referendum Vote Local ballot measure decision April 6, 2027 Ultimately, organizers state that the core objective of the DECREMS initiative is to construct a sustainable, reliable funding structure. This framework will ensure that residents in the surrounding rural communities continue to have uninterrupted access to dependable, adequately staffed emergency medical care when every second counts.

The tax is expected to create revenue of $325,000, which is the amount required to fund a second Dwight ambulance 24/7.

Below are some informational fact brochures: