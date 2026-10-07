A Balanced Energy Future for Illinois Families and Businesses

By Senator Patrick Joyce

Illinois’ energy future is at a crossroads. On one hand, Illinois is looking to be a leader in a greener energy future. On the other hand, families deserve an energy system they can rely on; one that keeps homes comfortable during winter, powers local businesses, supports crucial industry, and remains affordable for working families.

As energy experts continue warning about the future needs of our electric grid, Illinois leaders have a responsibility to focus on policies that strengthen long-term reliability and affordability. Demand for electricity is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years as expanding industries and new technologies emerge. Meeting that demand responsibly will require a balanced and practical approach that keeps all energy options on the table.

For communities across Illinois, reliable energy is directly tied to economic opportunity. Farmers, manufacturers, and small business owners all depend on reliable power to be competitive and operate efficiently. Illinois must maintain a strong energy infrastructure to attract investment, support local jobs, and keep communities growing. Natural gas continues to play a major role in that reliability by providing affordable energy for homes, businesses, and industries across our state.





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Families and businesses are already facing increasing electric bills while trying to carefully balance budgets and manage continually rising living costs. In Chicago alone, electricity is significantly more expensive than natural gas on a per-unit basis. As of May 2026, a kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity costs approximately 17.1 cents, whereas the equivalent energy from natural gas (1 kWh) costs about 1.57 cents. We, as leaders, owe it to our constituents to look out for their best interests while also ensuring we continue to build a strong, reliable grid for future generations. That means recognizing the importance of maintaining affordable, reliable energy sources like natural gas, as part of Illinois’ broader energy strategy.

If we do this right, Illinois can lead in energy innovation. We have a highly skilled workforce, strong energy expertise, and a diverse mix of energy resources that can continue supporting reliability as demand increases. If we begin removing the resources we rely on prematurely, we are risking long-term stability. A stronger, more resilient energy future keeps all options on the table, including natural gas, renewables, and nuclear energy, as we look to grid modernization, advanced energy technologies, and responsible infrastructure development.

As energy conversations continue in Springfield, we must remain focused on solutions that benefit families, businesses, and local communities. With thoughtful planning and a balanced, forward-thinking energy policy, Illinois can build an energy future that remains reliable, affordable, and supportive of economic growth across every part of our state.