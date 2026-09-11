The Grundy County Health Department has confirmed that mosquitoes collected in the Village of Minooka on September 8, 2026, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The results were confirmed on September 11, 2026.

In response, the Health Department urges all residents to take preventive measures seriously to avoid contracting WNV or other mosquito-borne illnesses.

To help reduce your risk, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends following the “Three R’s” of mosquito protection: Reduce, Repel, and Report.

Reduce Exposure

Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Ensure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace damaged screens.

Eliminate standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed—this includes flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and birdbaths (change water weekly).

Repel Mosquitoes

When outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.

Apply insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535, following product label instructions.

Consult a physician before using insect repellents on infants or young children.

Report Potential Breeding Areas