Rosemary Brooks, age 94, of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2026. Born on August 23, 1932, on the family farm in Reddick, Illinois, to Clement and Edith Riordan, Rosemary spent most of her adult life deeply rooted in the Reddick community. On October 9, 1954, she married William Brooks at St. Mary’s in Reddick.

A woman deeply devoted to her faith, family, and helping others, Rosemary leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love. She is survived by her daughters, Mary (George) Karpen of Reddick, IL, and Barbara (Thomas) Elsey of Westchester, IL. She was a proud grandmother to Patrick (Shannon) Elsey, Kimberly (Michael) Schilling, and Ryan (Mary Jo) Elsey, and an adoring great-grandmother to Afton and Ansel Elsey, Blaise and Kai Schilling, and Dora Rose, Christopher, Lily, Gemma, and Henry Brooks Elsey. Rosemary is also survived by her brother Norman (Sharon) Riordan of Herscher, IL, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, William; her brother Dale (Juanita) Riordan; her sister Marie (Robert) Duval; and her brother-in-law Robert (Carole and Norma) Brooks.

Rosemary was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she generously gave her time to the St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society. She was also an active member of the Reddick Community Auxiliary and the Herscher Area Historical Society. She never hesitated to help someone in need.

Her dedication extended to her career and community; she worked as the bookkeeper for Gall Plumbing for 47 years and served as the Reddick Village Clerk for many years before taking on the role of Reddick Village Treasurer for 39 years.

In her free time, Rosemary loved to sew and, in her later years, crafted beautiful quilts. She also had a true passion for baking, successfully inspiring a love of homemade cinnamon rolls in the three generations that followed her.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at St. Mary Church, 216 East Lincoln St., Reddick, Il. 60961. a funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. also at St. Mary Church. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, IL. Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary’s Altar & Rosary Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are appreciated.