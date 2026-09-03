Chu Son Reis, 65 of Dwight, passed away Monday, August 31, 2026 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. A prayer service will follow at 11:00 AM with Fr. John Bosco Mujuni officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Hagi & Schultz Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.

Chu Son was born February 1, 1961 in South Korea, the daughter of Uk I. and Kuk Woi (Hwang) Pyon. She married David Reis on May 6, 1987 in South Korea.

She is survived by her husband, David.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Eddie Reis.

You can view the obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.hagischultzfh.com.