NEW BOOK PROVIDES FRESH LOOK AT ROUTE 66 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Narrative Offers Unique Perspectives on Life Along Storied Highway

A new release helps celebrate the centennial of Route 66 with a fresh look at life along the storied highway in this area.

Stories from Route 66 in Central Illinois provides a unique look at the “Mother Road” in the region, with plenty of original topics and new perspectives on the more famous aspects of the legendary highway.

The book is the creation of Tom Emery, a Carlinville author whose work on Route 66 was featured in numerous publications throughout this year. This is the forty-sixth book title of his career.

“There are so many stories on Route 66 that have never been covered,” said Emery, “and there are many others that needed a fresh perspective. I was really drawn to the little-known aspects of Route 66, stories that have been overlooked.

“So many people have the vision of cruising Route 66 in a classic convertible,” continued Emery. “but the highway was so much more than that. It affected nearly every aspect of life for millions, including here in central Illinois.”

Stories from Route 66 in Central Illinois is a compilation of twenty-four of Emery’s articles on Route 66, including daily life on the “Mother Road,” the economic impact of Route 66 on rural Illinois, the dangers of driving the legendary highway, and major weather events along the Route 66 corridor.

He also discusses the famous –and not so famous – cars that rolled up and down the “Mother Road,” along with some tales of real-life crime along Route 66. There’s also narrative on sports like baseball and golf in the Route 66 years, the famous Burma-Shave signs, and the story of how the famous song, “Get Your Kicks on Route 66” was written.

In addition, Emery provides new detail on beloved Route 66 landmarks, like the Ariston Café, the “turkey tracks” of northern Macoupin County, and the lovely Our Lady of the Highways shrine near Raymond.





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A lot of people don’t realize that Illinois Route 4 was a predecessor to Route 66 in this state,” remarked Emery. “but it was. We take Route 4 for granted today, but in many ways, it’s the mother of the ‘Mother Road’ in Illinois. That’s something I cover, too.”

Emery’s book is illustrated with dozens of classic images, including vintage postcards from the collection of Joe Sonderman, a former traffic reporter for KTVI-TV in St. Louis and a national authority on Route 66 culture.

The book’s eye-popping cover is the work of Pete Oswald, a marketing expert and graphic designer from Carlinville.

“There are a lot of stories on Route 66 that have never been covered, or at least, not well enough,” said Emery, “and that’s the reason I did this book. I wanted to provide new looks at great stories from this legendary American highway, with an Illinois emphasis.”

Stories from Route 66 in Central Illinois sells for $19.95 plus $4.86 postage and $1.19 tax ($26 total). Orders may be placed with PayPal (use the email enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 East Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626.

For more information, contact 217-710-8392 or enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com.